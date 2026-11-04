undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tributes pour in for Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel as Raphinha sends 'message of strength' to family
2 days ago
Tributes have flooded in for Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in an on-field collision. The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in a clash with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono in a Spanish second-tier match on Monday and was rushed to hospital, with the match subsequently abandoned. Although Tenerife later released a statement saying he was stable, his condition worsened in the early hours of Tuesday and he died at 8am.