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Shasta County ballot count delayed after system crash and mislabeled ballots
By Max Tedford, Maxwell Valva,2 days ago
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A system crash and a mislabeled batch of ballots delayed vote counting in Shasta County for several hours during the Nov. 3 election. The Shasta County Elections Office released its first batch of preliminary results at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, but a ballot classification error delayed further counting of Election Day votes. By 11:40 p.m., workers were still correcting the error and preparing to resume tabulation.
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