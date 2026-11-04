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'He is a freak of a player' - Steven Gerrard backs Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to rival Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
By Adhe Makayasa,2 days ago
Gerrard heaped praise on the teenage prodigy prior to watching him open the scoring during Barcelona's 3-0 Champions League triumph over Aston Villa at Camp Nou. Fresh from finishing third behind runner-up Kylian Mbappe and 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, Yamal greeted the ex-England midfielder with a warm embrace in the tunnel before kick-off.