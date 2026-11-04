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Is Serie A Europe's most exciting league?! Italian football might just be on the rise again after hitting rock bottom
By Peter McVitie,2 days ago
The Italian top-flight has fallen a long way since its heyday in the 1990s, but there are signs that it's on the rise again. Exactly three weeks ago, it felt as if Italian football had hit rock bottom. Just over six months after the national team had embarrassingly failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup, all four Serie A sides lost on the same Champions League matchday for the first time ever.