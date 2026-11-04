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“Could’ve just waited a few more weeks for GTA 6”: UK police mock a driver who will spend the game’s launch in prison for dangerous and drug driving
By Aleksandr Manin,2 days ago
Police in the British county of Derbyshire posted a TikTok video of a chase involving local driver Jack Vickrage, edited in the style of GTA 6. The clip looks like gameplay: a game HUD with a wanted level is overlaid on the footage, and music plays in the background. The officers came up with a fitting caption: ”Could’ve just waited a few more weeks for GTA 6 to drop… now Jack’s in prison for release day.”