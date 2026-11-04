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Former superintendent, incumbent, ex-trustee win seats on Canutillo ISD board
By Sofia Sierra,2 days ago
Former Canutillo ISD Superintendent Pedro Galaviz, incumbent Cindy Andrade Carrillo and former Trustee Blanca Trout won full-term seats on the Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday. Retired Canutillo ISD employee Patsy Mendoza, 70, won the seat for an unexpired term, taking 96% of the votes over write-in...
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