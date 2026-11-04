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FREE PODCAST 11/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss John Cena Classic, Cody-Cena dynamite, Cruz Montana joining The 946, AEW vs. NXT, New Japan Wrestle Kingdom, Reigns’s character (129 min.)
2 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:. The new information on the John Cena Classic and whether this could actually be cool. Reading...