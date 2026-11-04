undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mississippi Senate candidates Scott Colom and Cindy Hyde-Smith both ‘confident’ in winning race as it remains too close to call
By Gray News staff,2 days ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) — The Mississippi Senate race between Democratic candidate Scott Colom and Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is still too close to call. As of Wednesday morning, Colom and Hyde-Smith have both said they are “confident” that they will win. “Where we are, where...