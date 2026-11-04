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Miranda Kerr Says Underwear Anxiety Led to VS Fashion Show Decline
2 days ago
Miranda Kerr opened up about her decision to knock back an invitation to appear in the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "I was really, seriously considering it," the Australian-born model, 43, admitted during the Tuesday, November 3, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "I'd just walked Stella McCartney and I had a great time. I felt really in alignment with where I was at, it felt very elegant and I love Stella."