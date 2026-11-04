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Niles voters cap marijuana shops in city; Niles Township rejects retail proposal
By WNDU Staff,2 days ago
NILES/NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Voters in the City of Niles approved limits on marijuana retailers on Tuesday, while neighboring Niles Township voters narrowly rejected a proposal to allow dispensaries. In the city, 61% of voters approved the “City of Niles Limitation on Marihuana Establishments Ordinance,” while 39% voted against...
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