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AMESA Appoints Industrial Technology Veteran Alistair Fulton CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth
By INSIGHTS,2 days ago
Founder Kence Anderson transitions to CTO and Chief Product Officer as AMESA scales its industrial AI platform and Data to Autonomy methodology. AMESA, the enterprise AI company enabling industrial and enterprise customers to build, train and deploy agentic AI for complex operational decision-making, today announced the appointment of Alistair Fulton as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Kence Anderson will transition to the roles of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, where he will lead the continued development of AMESA’s technology, methodology and product platform.