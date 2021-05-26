Cancel
CAKE PAN CORNBREAD SALAD

By Brandie @ The Country Cook
thecountrycook.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis layered Cake Pan Cornbread Salad has layers of cornbread, bbq ranch dressing, beans, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and green onion!. This ain't your Momma's cornbread salad! Southern cornbread salad is traditionally served in a big trifle dish with a dressing of mayonnaise and sour cream. We are going to take cornbread salad to the next level today! First of all, I'm layering it in a cake pan. I think this makes it so much easier for family and friends to serve themselves and also so they can take advantage of every layer of the salad. And then I am topping it with a super simple BBQ ranch Dressing.

