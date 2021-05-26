CAKE PAN CORNBREAD SALAD

We’ve been patiently buckled in for a quite a while now. Like being on a much too long flight, it made no sense to squirm, so we kept busy baking bread, creating casseroles, and mastering the many meals that could be made from our pantries. You can put your tray table up now – it looks like we are finally here. It’s time to go places and you have places to go. But if you’re going, you better have something to take with you.