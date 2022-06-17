The best smart locks in 2022

If you're planning to go away on vacation this summer, now might be the time to install one of the best smart locks.

Need someone to come by your house and walk the dog or check in on the cats? With a smart lock, you can provide them (the person, not your pets) with a virtual key so that they can only enter at certain times. And, you'll get an alert when they come by. And when you get back, you can delete the virtual key in a snap.

Did you ever leave the house and forget if you locked your door? A smart lock can help with that, too. Not only can you program it to lock automatically when you leave, but you can also lock it remotely from wherever you happen to be.

These are just some of the benefits of smart locks, but all are not created equal. That's why we've tested a number of models to bring you the best smart locks.

What are the best smart locks?

Check out our other smart home guides

Best smart lights

Best video doorbells

Best home security cameras

Best smart thermostats

Best smart garage door openers

Best water leak detectors



Based on our testing, the best smart lock overall is the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. The successor to the August Smart Lock Pro, the Wi-Fi Smart Lock is 45 percent smaller and has Wi-Fi built in, so you no longer need to install a separate device to connect the lock to your home network. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has all the same features as its predecessor: It's easy to install, easy to use, and supports all of the major smart home systems, such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

For those on a budget, the best smart lock is the August Smart Lock. Usually selling for $149, it's less expensive than the Pro version, but has most of the same features, with the only major omission being Apple HomeKit support. However, you'll need to purchase the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge if you want to control the lock remotely.

August has also recently released the Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi ( currently $199 ) which bundles the Smart Lock, Wi-Fi Bridge, and a Yale deadbolt, so you can replace your entire deadbolt.

Here are the best smart locks you can buy right now.

The best smart locks you can buy today

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (Image credit: August)

The best smart lock overall

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Smaller size Wi-Fi built in Easy to use Works with lots of smart home devices Keypad sold separately

There wasn't much to improve on August's smart lock, but the company went ahead and tweaked its original to make it smaller and easier to use. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is 45 percent smaller than the original, so it looks less bulbous on your door, and now has Wi-Fi built in, so you don't need to install the August Connect bridge to link your lock to your home network.

Everything we liked about the August Pro is here: A simple installation process, features such as DoorSense (which lets you know if your door has been left ajar), and interoperability with a huge range of other smart home systems, from Alexa to Google Assistant to Xfinity. And, the August Wi-Fi lets you use the keys from your existing deadbolt.

Read our full August Wi-Fi Smart Lock review .

August Smart Lock. Credit: August (Image credit: August)

The best smart lock value

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Easy to install Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features August Connect module sold separately No Apple HomeKit nor Amazon Key support

If you want to add some smarts to your home without spending too much, the August Smart Lock has most of the features you'll need, at a reasonable price. You can pick up this smart, full-featured lock for less than $100.

If you rent your home, the August Smart Lock is the best smart lock, as it’s very simple to install on top of an extant deadlock without replacing the cylinder or key. There’s no need to replace the cylinder; it will continue to work with your existing keys, keeping your landlord happy. And, when you move out, you can quickly and easily remove the lock and replace it with the old one, keeping your deposit safe.

Note that you will also need the August Connect module (about $60, sold separately) if you want to control and monitor the lock remotely. That module can handle multiple locks, so it’s a great low-cost pick for adding remote control to several doors at once. The only thing missing is support for Apple HomeKit.

Read our full August Smart Lock review .

Schlage Encode (Image credit: Schlage)

Best smart lock with an alarm

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: Yes | Codes: 100 | App: Yes

Supports Amazon Key Simple installation and setup Built-in alarm No support for Apple HomeKit

If someone tries you tamper with your lock, a loud alarm is a good deterrent. The Schlage Encode is our pick for the best smart lock with an alarm, as it will blare out an earsplitting siren in the attempt of a break-in.

As well as being a great combination of a manual, keycode and remote-controlled lock, the Schlage Encode supports the Amazon Key service, which allows an Amazon delivery person to open the door when they arrive and place your packages inside the house. That feature makes them less likely to be stolen. Amazon Key does require a compatible security camera , which costs extra. The lock supports Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can integrate it with your Smart Home system easily, but there is no support for Apple's HomeKit.

Read our full Schlage Encode smart lock review .



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best smart lock for Apple Watch owners

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: Yes | Codes: 100 | App: Yes

Unlocks via iPhone, Apple Watch Built in alarm Works with HomeKit Supports fewer codes than other smart locks

Why type in a code if all you have to do is tap your phone to a smart lock to open your door? That's the biggest benefit of the Schlage Encode Plus — at least for iPhone owners. When connected with HomeKit, you simply need to touch your iPhone or your Apple Watch to the Encode Plus to lock or unlock it. It's that easy.

We also like that this lock can connect directly to Wi-Fi, and that it has a nice big number pad as well as a built-in alarm. However, it holds fewer codes — just 100 — than competing smart locks, such as the August. So, if you don't have an iPhone, this may not be the best smart lock for you.

Read our full Schlage Encode Plus review .

Yale Real Living Assure SL. Credit: Yale (Image credit: Yale)

The best smart lock design

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, Homekit, SmartThings | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Yes | Alarm: No | Codes: 250 | App: Yes

Support for Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit Attractive, simple design Touch screen sometimes takes a couple of touches to respond

The support for multiple smart home standards make the Yale Real Living Assure SL one of the best smart locks available. It works with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit and SmartThings. That means you can control it from your smartphone, whether you have one of the best iPhones or best Android phones , or a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo, Google Nest Mini or Google Nest Hub Max.

The Assure SL is an attractive, well-designed lock that is easy to install. There is no manual key option, though: it’s a keycode, app or nothing. If the battery runs out, you can give it a temporary boost by touching a 9v battery to two contacts underneath the keypad.

Read our full Yale Assure SL review .



Kwikset Halo (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best smart lock with a rekeyable lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant | Connectivity: Wi-Fi | Number Pad: Yes | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Android/iOS

Intuitive app Easy-to-manage key codes SmartKey system lets you rekey the lock Touch screen can be slow to respond SmartScreen security feature isn't obvious to novice users

While smart locks make it easy to unlock and lock your door using a smartphone or keypad, sometimes you just want a plain old key. But, if you have a rental property, this can be an issue if you're worried that someone has made a bunch of copies.

That's why we like the Kwikset Halo; it has a rekeyable lock, which was dead simple to use. Plus, this lock connects directly to your Wi-Fi network, is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and has some good theft-deterrent features built into its touchscreen. The Kwikset Halo is available in four finishes (Iron Black, Polished Chrome, Satin Nickel, and Venetian Bronze). You can also get it with a touchscreen or with a physical, backlit keypad; the latter is less expensive by about $50.

There's also the Kwikset Halo Touch ( $249 at Amazon ), which has a fingerprint reader in lieu of a keypad; it comes in two finishes and designs, and connects directly to your Wi-Fi. Stay tuned for our review.

Read our full Kwikset Halo review .

Level Bolt (Image credit: Level)

Best smart lock if you don't want others to know you have a smart lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: HomeKit, Alexa | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Number Pad: None | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Android/iOS

Fits completely inside door HomeKit-compatible Works with Alexa Doesn’t work with Google Assistant No door-open alert

The Level Bolt smart lock distinguishes itself from all other smart locks in that, once installed, its mechanism is completely hidden from sight. That's because all of its workings fit neatly inside your door. So, not only does this mean you don't have to mar the appearance of your door with a gadget, but it also means that you're not advertising to others that you have a smart lock. And, because the Level Lock uses your door's hardware, you can still continue to use your keys to lock and unlock the door.

The Level Bolt works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Ring, but does not work with Google Assistant. And, because it only has Bluetooth built in, you'll need a compatible smart home hub nearby if you want to remotely monitor and control the lock. These limitations aside, the Level Lock performed well in our tests.

Read our full Level Bolt review .

Lockly Secure Plus. Credit: Lockly (Image credit: Lockly)

Best smart lock with fingerprint reader

Lock Type: Deadbolt or lever | Smart Home Compatibility: Lockly | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Lock can be opened with a fingerprint Includes a manual lock Can’t unlock remotely without buying WiFi adapter No built-in support for Alexa, Google Home or HomeKit

With the Lockly Secure Plus, the only key you’ll need is your finger; one touch to the fingerprint reader on the right side of the lock body opens the lock. You can also open the door by entering a code, and cleverly, the touchscreen keypad shifts the numbers around, so thieves can’t guess your code by looking at finger smudges.

Another unusual feature is that the Secure Plus is a lever lock; most smart locks are deadbolts. However, the Locky Secure Plus doesn’t support other smart home systems. For that, you'll need either a $70 Wi-Fi adapter, or to spring for the $299 Lockly Secure Pro, a separate model with built-in Wi-Fi that lets it connect to Alexa and Google Home.

Read our full Lockly Secure Plus review .



Nest X Yale. Credit: Yale (Image credit: Nest)

Best smart lock for Nest users

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Google Home &Assistant, Nest | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Simple installation process integrates with other Nest devices No support for Amazon Alexa or HomeKit

“Google, lock the front door.” If you are a Google or Nest household, you want a lock that speaks to the Google Assistant smart home system. The best smart lock that offers this feature is the Nest X Yale, a neatly designed lock that works very well with Google Assistant. We love the minimalist design of the Nest X Yale, though this is a touchpad-only design, so there's no physical key.

Locks from August and Schlage also support Google Assistant, but the Nest X Yale is the more elegant, all-in-one solution if you are invested in the Nest or Google Assistant systems. Alas, it does not work with Alexa or HomeKit.

Read our full Nest X Yale review .

Kwikset Premis. Credit: Kwikset (Image credit: Kwikset)

A solid smart lock for HomeKit users

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Homekit | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Number Pad: Yes | Alarm: No | Codes: 30 | App: Yes

Support for keycodes and remote operation Supports Apple HomeKit Rekeyable lock No support for Alexa or Google Home No Android app

The Kwisket Premis is one of the best smart locks for HomeKit users, as it easily integrates with Apple's smart home ecosystem. The Premis lets you enter your home using keys, a code, or via your smartphone. The low-profile keypad looks smart, but still offers a manual key option for the luddites in your house. And, it's available in a few styles and finishes.

HomeKit support means that you can control it through Siri or the Premis app, but you'll also need a HomeKit hub, such as the HomePod Mini or an Apple TV . The latter also allows you to create keycodes that provide limited access, such as allowing the dog walker in during the day, but not at night. However, there is no support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant nor Google Home, though, so you can’t check the lock from your Amazon Echo.

Read our full Kwikset Premis review .

Kwikset Obsidian. Credit: Kwikset (Image credit: Kwikset)

Minimalist keyless smart lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Z-Wave | Connectivity: Z-Wave | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: 30 | App: Yes

Clear installation process Clean, striking design Sometimes takes a few touches to respond Requires Z-Wave hub to work with Alexa, Google Assistant

You’ll never forget your keys with this lock, because there aren’t any. The Kwikset Obsidian with Home Connect is a keycode, deadbolt lock with a smart, minimalist keypad that lights up on touch. Tap in a code (it can hold up to 30) and this best smart lock opens. Using the Obsidian is a simple way to control access to a basement or home office without worrying about keys.

A feature called SecureScreen prompts you to touch random digits before you enter your code, so others can’t guess your code by fingerprint smudges. However, in order to control or monitor the lock remotely, you’ll need a compatible Z-Wave smart home hub, such as Samsung SmartThings . If the four AA batteries run out at the wrong moment, you can give the lock a boost by touching a 9V battery to the two terminals underneath the touch panel.

Read our full Kwikset Obsidian review .

Level Lock Touch (Image credit: Level)

A tap of your finger opens this lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Apple HomeKit, Alexa | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Android/iOS

Simple, clean design Option to add a keypad for entry codes No support forGoogle Requires hub to connect to Wi-Fi

While it doesn't disappear inside your door like the Level Bolt , the Level Lock Touch Edition takes an equally minimalist approach, so no one can tell just by looking that you have a smart lock on your door. Not only can you use an app on your phone to open the Touch edition, but you can also use a key fob or NFC card.

But, the neatest trick is that you can simply tap the lock with your finger to open your door (provided your phone is in range). In practice, it was a little on the slow side, but it was fairly convenient to use. And, the Level Lock can be connected to Alexa or Apple's HomeKit — provided you link this Bluetooth smart lock to one of the best smart home hubs .

Read our full Level Lock Touch Edition review .

What to look for when buying a smart lock

When shopping for a smart lock, there are a few factors to consider.

Lock Type: Smart locks come in two types: deadbolt and lever-style. The former is designed to replace your existing deadbolt, while the latter has the lock and door-opening lever in one. Deadbolts are the most popular, but lever locks are becoming more common.

Design: Your smart lock should blend in with your home decor. Most locks are available in a variety of styles and finishes, such as brass, silver, and bronze.

Security : Smart locks offer one or more means of entry, so it's up to you to decide what you prefer.

Keys : Just like a traditional lock, some smart locks have a traditional keyhole. Some can even be re-keyed, to make it easier to transition.

: Just like a traditional lock, some smart locks have a traditional keyhole. Some can even be re-keyed, to make it easier to transition. Keypads : The most common entry method; most smart locks will let you create and manage dozens, if not hundreds of keycodes.

: The most common entry method; most smart locks will let you create and manage dozens, if not hundreds of keycodes. Virtual keys : This lets you send a virtual code to people, who can use the smart lock app on their phone to unlock your door. You can manage when these codes are active.

: This lets you send a virtual code to people, who can use the smart lock app on their phone to unlock your door. You can manage when these codes are active. Fingerprint reader : Some smart locks now have fingerprint readers, so you no longer need to remember a code or your keys; just press your finger against the reader to gain entry.

Connectivity: In order to control and monitor a smart lock remotely, you have to connect it to your home network. This can be done in one of several ways. Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth are the most popular radios built into smart locks, as they require little power. However, these models require a hub or bridge of some kind if you wan to monitor the lock remotely. One of the best smart home hubs, such as the Samsung SmartThings , Amazon Echo , or Apple HomePod mini , will help you do this, but you should make sure the hub is compatible with the lock.

Increasingly, more and more smart locks have Wi-Fi built in, which makes connecting them to your home network easier. However, this may mean that you'll have to change their batteries more frequently.

Smart home compatibility: The better smart locks should be able to work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, which allows you to tie them in to other smart home devices. So, for example, if you say "Siri, Goodnight," Apple's assistant will turn off your lights and lock your doors automatically. If you have a home security system, you can also connect some locks to it, so that they'll automatically lock when you leave home.

How we test smart locks

The only way you can really test a smart lock is to install it on your door and see how well it works. The first thing we look at is the ease of installation. A smart lock should be simple enough for anyone with a screwdriver and a modicum of know-how to put on their front door. Most smart locks currently require a Wi-Fi bridge in order to operate them remotely, so this adds an extra layer to the setup process.

Next, we see how well the lock works in everyday operation. Can you use it as easily as a traditional door lock? How intuitive is the app? What features does it come with? The best smart locks will let you create a number of temporary "keys," which you can send to others to open the door. Ideally, you should be able to schedule for when these keys will work. For example, if you have a dog walker, you should be able to program the virtual key for that person to work only during daytime hours during the week.

We also look to see what other smart home devices are compatible with the smart lock. At a minimum it should work with Alexa and/or Google Assistant, so that you can not only lock your door by voice, but query the assistant to actually see if the door is locked. Even better is when a smart lock can work with smart lights and security systems, to create a fully automated smart home.