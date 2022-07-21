Best unlocked phones in 2022

The best unlocked phones keep you free of carrier payment plans, even though you have to pay for them all upfront. Not only do you get to pick the device you want, you can then bring that unlocked handset to the best phone carrier for your needs. Of course, the downside is that you have to front your phone's cost upfront in most cases.

Don’t worry if you want to switch carriers: It’s super easy to jump from one to another when you own an unlocked phone. And the best part is, you don’t have to pay any early termination fees.

While the best unlocked phones almost certainly support GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, it’s best to look for devices that work with all the major U.S. providers, including Verizon. That way, you can freely choose to take your device to any carrier.

Best unlocked phones value in 2022

Best unlocked phone overall: iPhone 13

Apple's flagship phone is the best device to buy unlocked (though you will pay an extra $30 at Apple to get an unlocked iPhone 13 instead of one tied to a specific carrier.) It's got great cameras, the best performing processor we've tested and a stylish design. Plus, the software experience is second-to-none, with plenty of apps to make your phone even more useful. View Deal

Best overall value: Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 offers the best value of any unlocked phone, with flagship features in a device that costs $200 less than comparable premium handsets. With the Pixel 6, you get powerful cameras that are backed up by Google's excellent computational photography for photos that stand up well against the images produced by any other phone. A Tensor processor also delivers unique features like real-time dictation and call screening. Be aware that the cheaper Pixel 6a is coming in July. View Deal

Best Android value: Google Pixel 6a

If you don't want to spend more than $500 on a phone, turn to the Pixel 6a. For $449, you get a flagship class processor that has incredible AI smarts. The Pixel 6a features the best cameras at this price point. This is the best phone under $500 hands down. View Deal

What are the best unlocked phones?

The best unlocked phone is the iPhone 13, since it's among the best iPhones Apple has to offer, even though it costs a lot unlocked. The iPhone SE (2022) might be a better option now that it has 5G connectivity.

Up until recently, our pick for best unlocked phone based on testing has been the Google Pixel 5a. With the Pixel 6a available, it's hard to recommend that older model, especially with the 6a promising improved performance over its predecessor. And the 6a is a huge upgrade in most ways. However, its battery life gives us pause.

Android fans may also prefer the more premium Pixel 6 experience, while those willing to spend more should look into any of the three Galaxy S22 models from Samsung. All of these devices rank among the best unlocked Android phones .

The Galaxy A53 and Galaxy S21 FE are lower-cost options for Samsung fans, though the best price we've found is the sub-$300 cost of the now-unlocked OnePlus Nord N20 5G.

The best unlocked phones you can buy today

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best unlocked phone overall

Display: 6.1-inch OLED (2532 x 1170) | CPU: A15 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB / No | Rear cameras: 12MP main (f/1.6), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.4) | Front camera: 12MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 6.1 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 10:33

Comprehensive 5G coverage Impressive dual cameras Incredible performance Vastly improved battery life No charger

While we think the iPhone Pro models are better all around, we picked the iPhone 13 as the best unlocked phone that Apple has to offer. It offers a compelling camera experience, much improved battery life, and all the things that made the iPhone 12 before it good.

Thanks to the new A15 Bionic chip powering it, the iPhone 13 can crush through any task you set before it. And with the Neural Engine upgrades, the iPhone 13 can pull off some impressive photography and video recording feats, notably Photographic Styles and Cinematic mode which rely heavily on the iPhone 13’s AI strengths.

This is the best iPhone for most people with its affordable price (and 128GB of storage on the base model). It’ll take some amazing pictures and videos, go for years to come, and offer you a top-tier 5G experience on whatever carrier you choose.

Read our full iPhone 13 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best unlocked Android phone

Display: 6.4-inch OLED (2400 x 1080; 90Hz) | CPU: Tensor | RAM: 8GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB / No | Rear cameras: 50MP main (ƒ/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) | Front camera: 8MP (ƒ/2.0) | Weight: 7.3 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 8:13

Tensor chip adds smarts to the phone Excellent photo-editing features Android 12 is a welcome update Great price Battery life can be short over 5G

If you’re looking for a slightly upgraded experience over the Pixel 5a, then be sure to check out the Pixel 6. The latest phone from Google ticks all of the boxes with powerful hardware, superb cameras, and an affordable price starting at $599.

If there’s one problem with the Pixel 6, it’s the lackluster battery life. We saw it last several hours shorter than other flagship phones, but we suspect it might have something to do with the older 5G modem — we saw much better battery life on LTE.

Even with the disappointing battery life, the Pixel 6 is an impressive device thanks to its cameras and Tensor-powered smarts. This phone can do a lot, some of which no other phone can do thanks to enhancements in AI and Google Assistant.

Read our full Google Pixel 6 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best cheap Android phone you can buy

Display: 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) | CPU: Tensor | RAM: 6GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB / No | Rear cameras: 12.2MP (f/1.7) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide | Front camera: 8MP (f/2.0) | Weight: 6.3 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 6:29

Fantastic cameras Fresh design for the Pixel A series Great performance for the price Subpar battery life in our testing Feels a bit cheap

Even though the Pixel 6a costs hundreds of dollars less than the Pixel 6 Pro, it’s still a formidable alternative, particularly if you’re looking to get a great camera phone on the cheap. You even get the same Tensor chip, just like the flagships. Google took a page out of Apple’s book this year.

Tensor means things like Magic Eraser, the photo-editing tool that lets you erase extraneous people and objects from images with a tap. A revamp of the Pixel 6a lets you tone down distracting objects as well.

Battery life could certainly be a lot better on this handset, but for a low-cost camera phone, there’s no better option than the Pixel 6a.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A great unlocked option for Galaxy fans

Screen size: 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED (2340 x 1080) | Android version: 12, OneUI 4.1 | CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto; 10MP front | RAM / Storage: 8GB / 128GB, 256GB

Most affordable Galaxy S22 model Bright, colorful display Improved zoom and low-light photos Solid performance Below-average battery life

Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships come packed with premium features, but that also means high prices — and that’s a lot to pay in one go when you buy an unlocked phone. The Galaxy S22 takes some of the sting out of that cost with a relatively affordable price tag. It only costs $799, a $200 discount from the Galaxy S22 Plus and $400 cheaper than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

You’re not making may sacrifices to lower the cost of your Samsung phone. The Galaxy S22 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the U.S., the best silicon available for an Android phone. The S22’s screen is very bright, and camera improvements make this one of the better camera options out there, especially for low-light photos and zoom shots.

Other phones boast better battery life, but few can match the amount of high-end capabilities the Galaxy S22 offers for less than $800. And fans of compact phones will appreciate how easy it is to use this 6.1-inch device with just one hand.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best unlocked phone under $300

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 695 | RAM: 6GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB /Yes | Rear cameras: 64MP (f/1.8) main, 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome, 2MP (f/2.4) macro | Front camera: 16MP (f/2.4) | Weight: 6.1 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 11:20

Beautiful design Good performance for the price Outstanding battery life Very underwhelming cameras Software updates won't go past Android 12

Despite a sub-$300 price, you still get a lot of features in the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. The budget phone has a polished design that hides its bargain price, and the Snapdragon 695 delivers solid performance. Long battery life contributes to the overall value of the phone, as the Nord N20 5G held out for more than 11 hours on our test — an excellent result.

Though it's been out for a while, the Nord N20 is a newcomer to our best unlocked phone list, as the phone had been tied to T-Mobile. That's no longer the case, as you can buy the N20 5G unlocked, though you will need to take it to a wireless carrier that uses T-Mobile's coverage if you want to enjoy 5G speeds. Still, the low price of the Nord N20 5G makes this phone awfully hard to pass up, especially at a time of rising costs.

Read our full OnePlus Nord N20 5G review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung’s best budget phone

Display: 6.5-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) | CPU: Exynos 1280 | RAM: 6GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB / Yes | Rear camera: 64MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 5MP macro (f/2.4), 5MP depth (f/2.4) | Front camera: 32MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 6.7 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 9:49 (120Hz), 10:38 (60Hz)

120Hz refresh rate on display Capable midrange phone with lower price Expandable storage Pointless macro and depth sensors Other Samsung phones are more fully featured

Pending the Pixel 6a's arrival, the Galaxy A53 is a great choice if you’re shopping for an unlocked phone because of its low price tag — $449. That’s $50 cheaper than its predecessor, but more importantly, it means the Galaxy A53 costs hundreds of dollars less than the latest Galaxy S phones. And it hits that price with only a few compromises.

The Exynos 1280 chipset powering the Galaxy A53 doesn’t have the oomph of the leading Android silicon inside the Galaxy S22 models, but it will handle most taks for most smartphone users. The Galaxy A53 also has features you wouldn’t expect in a midrange phone like a 120Hz refresh rate. Battery life is solid and the phone’s design is better than what you’ll see from cheaper phones.

There are fancier options than the Galaxy A53, but few phones can deliver all the features this handset does offer for less than $500.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy A53 review .

(Image credit: Future)

The best Android phone for the money

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED (3216 x 1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | RAM: 8GB, 12GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB / No | Rear cameras: 48MP (f/1.8) main, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 8MP (f/2.4) 3.3x telephoto | Front camera: 32MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 7 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 11:52 (120Hz), 12:39 (60Hz)

Excellent battery life Beautiful new design Best OnePlus cameras to date Lower price than last year Telephoto is just 8MP

The OnePlus 10 Pro proves how far OnePlus has come. The Chinese phone maker has given us its best device yet, one with beauty, brawn, and camera prowess that keeps pace with other great phones like the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

With stellar battery life and peak performance, the OnePlus 10 Pro handles any task you could want. Thanks to the new cooling system, the phone is also a powerful gaming device. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor doesn’t get as hot, so it doesn’t need to throttle as much as some other Android phones.

In our battery life testing, the OnePlus 10 Pro went for nearly 12 hours in its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate mode. That easily beats the Galaxy S22 Ultra and comes close to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. And with 65W charging, you can nearly recharge the phone from empty to 100% in 30 minutes. The best part is that you get all of this for $899.

Read our full OnePlus 10 Pro review .

(Image credit: Future)

The least expensive unlocked iPhone

Display: 4.7-inch LCD (1344 x 750) | CPU: A15 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB / No | Rear camera: 12MP main (f/1.8) | Front camera: 7MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 5 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 9:05

Fastest performance for the money Very good photo quality More durable design Small display with big bezels No Night mode for camera

With the iPhone SE (2022), you can get a brand new Apple phone without having to pay top dollar. Even better, this updated iPhone SE comes with the A15 Bionic chip — the same silicon that powers the iPhone 13 lineup. That means you’re getting best-in-class performance and 5G connectivity from a phone that starts at $429.

There are some trade-offs for that price. Apple hasn’t updated the iPhone SE’s dated look, and there’s still just one camera on the back of the phone. (It also lacks a Night mode, which is our biggest complaint about the iPhone SE.) Still, it’s hard to beat that price for an unlocked phone that can hold its own against the performance of any handset on the market.

Read our full iPhone SE (2022) review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung's best features for less

Display: 6.4-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 888 | RAM: 6GB, 8GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB / No | Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) | Front camera: 32MP (ƒ/2.2) | Weight: 6.2 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 7:46

Same Snapdragon 888 chipset as other S21 models Lower price Bright display Subpar battery life 120Hz refresh rate has to be adjusted manually

There are certainly more powerful Samsung flagships, but the Galaxy S21 FE is a very appealing unlocked phone for the very reason that it delivers many of the same key features as other Samsung flagships, but for less money. The Galaxy S21 FE costs $100 less than the standard S21 and $500 less than the Ultra — not inconsiderable discounts when you're paying for a phone upfront.

For that price, you still get a phone with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, a triple camera array and a 120Hz refresh rate. (Unfortunately, the refresh rate is not adaptive, so there's a hit on battery life.) Throw in a bright screen, and this is a very good value.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review .



Samsung just introduced the new Galaxy S22 lineup, which includes three phones: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And although the Samsung Unpacked event didn't include any new announcements on the affordable FE model, the S22 models are still worth considering buying as unlocked phones.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best small iPhone experience

Display: 5.4-inch OLED (2340 x 1080) | CPU: A15 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB / No | Rear cameras: 12MP main (f/1.6), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.4) | Front camera: 12MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 4.97 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 8:41

Improved cameras Better battery life Excellent performance Base model has 128GB of storage No mask-friendly authentication

Rather than opt for the iPhone SE's older look, small phone fans should turn to the iPhone 13 mini. It’s a powerful little thing, thanks to its A15 Bionic chip. It’s also a great camera phone, thanks to upgrades in the sensor and lens hardware, plus new AI-based features.

Though it’s not the full premium experience that you’ll find on the Pro models, the iPhone 13 mini nonetheless offers a compelling option for people who like small phones. Rumor has it that this is Apple’s last hurrah with diminutive handsets, so be sure to snap this up while it’s around.

Read our full iPhone 13 mini review .

How to choose the best unlocked phone for you

Find a phone that works on your carrier: The vast majority of unlocked devices operate on GSM networks in the U.S. These include AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as discount carriers that run on those networks, such as Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile and Straight Talk. Some so-called multimode unlocked phones also work with CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon, such as all of Apple's iPhones, and the Google Pixel 4a.

The vast majority of unlocked devices operate on GSM networks in the U.S. These include AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as discount carriers that run on those networks, such as Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile and Straight Talk. Some so-called multimode unlocked phones also work with CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon, such as all of Apple's iPhones, and the Google Pixel 4a. Make sure the coverage map fits your needs: In terms of coverage area, there's less discrepancy between networks than ever before, but there are still gaps, especially in less-populated areas. "Make sure [the phone you're buying] works on a carrier that offers good coverage in your area," advised Avi Greengart, research director for consumer platforms and devices at market research firm Current Analysis.

In terms of coverage area, there's less discrepancy between networks than ever before, but there are still gaps, especially in less-populated areas. "Make sure [the phone you're buying] works on a carrier that offers good coverage in your area," advised Avi Greengart, research director for consumer platforms and devices at market research firm Current Analysis. Shop around, and don't be afraid to go used: Because some unlocked phone makers skip the carriers to sell their devices, they can often pass those savings onto you. However, don't be afraid to entertain buying one of the best used smartphones , as you can often find very tempting offers on previous-generation flagships from sites like Swappa , Decluttr and even Amazon for refurbished examples.

How we test unlocked phones

In order for a smartphone to make our best phone list, it needs to excel on several tests that we run on every handset. We perform some of these tests in our labs and some in the real world.

When it comes to performance, we rely on such synthetic benchmarks as Geekbench 5 and 3DMark to measure graphics performance. These tests allow us to compare performance across iPhones and Android devices. We also run a real-world video transcoding test on each phone using the Adobe Premiere Rush app and time the result. (We unfortunately have to skip this test on some phones due to app compatibility issues, but we attempt this benchmark with each device we get in to review.)

Performance benchmarks Geekbench 5 (single-core / multicore) 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited (FPS) iPhone 13 1668 / 4436 56 Pixel 6 1029 / 2696 34 Galaxy S22 1222 / 3341 60 Pixel 5a 581 / 1345 10 Galaxy A53 745 / 1888 14 OnePlus 10 Pro 995 / 3482 61 Pixel 6 Pro 1027 / 2760 40 iPhone SE (2022) 1718 / 4482 50 Galaxy S21 FE 1101 / 3399 34 iPhone 13 mini 1733 / 4643 61

To measure the quality of a phone's display, we perform lab tests to determine the brightness of the panel (in nits), as well as how colorful each screen is (DCI-P3 color gamut). In these cases, higher numbers are better. We also measure color accuracy of each panel with a Delta-E rating, where lower numbers are better and score of 0 is perfect.

Display benchmarks sRGB (%) DCI-P3 (%) Delta-E iPhone 13 110 78 0.26 Pixel 6 101 72 0.28 Galaxy S22 213 (Vivid) / 112 (Natural) 151 (Vivid) / 80 (Natural) 0.33 (Vivid) / 0.24 (Natural) Pixel 5a 120 85 0.32 Galaxy A53 204 (Vivid) / 123 (Natural) 145 (Vivid) / 87 (Natural) 0.32 (Vivid) / 0.31 (Natural) OnePlus 10 Pro 174 (Vivid) / 119 (Natural) 123 (Vivid) / 84 (Natural) 0.32 (Vivid) / 0.23 (Natural) Pixel 6 Pro 104 74 0.3 iPhone SE (2022) 115 81 0.21 Galaxy S21 FE 207 (Vivid) / 120 (Natural) 147 (Vivid) / 79 (Natural) 0.32 (Vivid) / 0.29 (Natural) iPhone 13 mini 117 83 0.27

One of the most important tests we run is the Tom's Guide battery test. We run a web surfing test over 5G (or 4G if the phone doesn't have 5G support) at 150 nits of screen brightness until the battery gives out. In general, a phone that lasts 10 hours or more is good, and anything above 11 hours makes our list of the best phone battery life .

Battery life benchmark Battery life (Hrs:Mins) iPhone 13 10:33 Pixel 6 8:13 (Adaptive) / 8:01 (60Hz) Galaxy S22 7:54 (Adaptive) / 8:20 (60Hz) Pixel 5a 9:45 Galaxy A53 9:48 (120Hz) / 10:38 (60Hz) OnePlus 10 Pro 11:52 (Adaptive) / 12:40 (60Hz) Pixel 6 Pro 7:43 (Adaptive) / 7:55 (60Hz) iPhone SE (2022) 7:38 Galaxy S21 FE 7:40 (120Hz) / 9:15 (60Hz) iPhone 13 mini 8:54

Last but not least, we take the best phones out in the field to take photos outdoors, indoors and at night in low light to see how they perform versus their closest competitors. We take shots of landscapes, food, portraits and more, and also allow you to be the judge with side-by-side comparisons in our reviews.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.