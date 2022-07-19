Best smart thermostats in 2022

Now that we're in the dog days of summer, one of the best smart thermostats will help keep your home cool and help save you money in the process. Smart thermostats one of the best smart home gadgets that can save you money on your energy bill over time. That's because a smart thermostat can detect when you’re not at home so no energy is wasted, but have it ready at the right temperature for when you return.

But, which one should you choose? We’ve tested a number of the best smart thermostats in our own homes to find out how they perform under real-world circumstances. We've tried high-end models as well as ones that cost less than $100, so whatever your budget, there is one here for you.

What are the best smart thermostats?

After testing dozens of models, we recommend the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium as the best smart thermostat overall. Its best feature is its wireless sensor which you can place in any room, ideally whichever takes the longest to heat or cool. You can then set the Ecobee to continue running until that specific room has reached the ideal temperature. This sensor also features a motion detector, so if no one’s in the room, it won’t bother to heat or cool it.

The Ecobee also has an air quality sensor, Alexa built in and, if you're a HomeKit user, it's also compatible with Siri — though you'll also need a HomePod or HomePod mini.

If you're on a budget, the best value smart thermostat is the Amazon Smart Thermostat. It's just $59, and while it doesn't have the smarts of the Ecobee, it can use Alexa hunches to determine if you're home or not, and adjust the temperature accordingly. If you don't have central air, we also recommend checking out our guide to the best smart air conditioners .

Here are the best smart thermostats.

The best smart thermostats you can buy today

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium (Image credit: Ecobee)

The best smart thermostat overall

Works With: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: Yes | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: Yes | Works Offline: Yes

Full Alexa support Improved remote sensors from previous model Much improved and larger display Larger than Nest Learning Thermostat

With its zinc case and much larger touchscreen, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium looks much better than previous generations — on a par with the Nest Learning Thermostat — and is even smarter on the inside. Now, it has an air quality sensor built in, so you can see if you need to open a window or turn on a fan. The huge display also lets you look at the weather forecast for the week.

As before, the best part of the Ecobee is its remote sensors, which make it easier for you to manage the temperature in your entire home. The Ecobee also has Alexa built in and, if you have a HomePod or HomePod mini, can also talk to Siri through the thermostat. The built-in speaker is still not great for listening to music, but it's a way to get a smart speaker in a room where you don't want to place an Echo Dot.

Read our full Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium review .

Nest Learning Thermostat v.3 (Image credit: Nest)

Nest's smart thermostat is a cinch to set up and has a classic design.

Works With: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Logitech, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, WeMo, Wink, Xfinity | Remote Sensors: No | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: Yes | Works Offline: Yes

Large display Works with multiple smart home systems Easy to install Can't monitor temperature in multiple rooms Doesn't work with Apple HomeKit

The Nest Learning Thermostat was the original smart thermostat, and its classic design still stands out among the competition. The third version of this Google-owned thermostat has a larger and sharper display than its predecessor. Like before, the Nest Learning Thermostat learns your behavior over time, so it can automatically change the temperature when someone comes home.

While the Nest thermostat has a retro-style circular design, its brushed stainless steel finish and turning mechanism all feel premium. Plus, it comes in a variety of finishes, including Brass, Polished Steel, Copper, and White, so it can more easily fit in with your home decor. This thermostat combines the best of the past with the future, and is one of the best smart thermostats that's Google Home compatible.

Read our full Nest Learning Thermostat review .

(Image credit: Amazon)

The best smart thermostat for those on a budget

Works With: Amazon Alexa | Remote Sensors: No | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: No | Works Offline: Yes

Very affordable Clean design Includes faceplate Automatic adjustments with Alexa Hunches No remote sensor support Only works with Alexa

The Amazon Smart Thermostat isn't as intelligent as the Nest or the Ecobee models above, but it does use Alexa's hunches to gain some smarts in knowing when to turn the temperature up or down. At $59, it's one of the most affordable smart thermostats around, and we found it very easy to install and program in our home. It has a simple but clean aesthetic that fits in almost anywhere, too.

Keep in mind that you'll need a C-Wire, or else you'll need to purchase a C-Wire adapter (sold separately) for the Amazon Smart Thermostat to work. Unlike the Nest and Ecobee models, there are no remote sensors for you to monitor the temperature in other rooms. And, of course, it only works with Alexa. But, at this price, those are compromises we're willing to overlook.

Read our full Amazon Smart Thermostat review .

Honeywell RTH6580WF (Image credit: Honeywell)

A dependable, affordable smart thermostat

Works With: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, | Remote Sensors: No | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: No | Works Offline: Yes

Costs less than $100 Works with a lot of smart home devices Basic design

The Honeywell RTH6580WF Wi-Fi Thermostat is the best smart thermostat for those on a budget, because offers much of the same functionality as higher-end models, but costs less than $100.

Like the Nest and Ecobee smart thermostats, you can control the Honeywell RTH6580WF from your smartphone, and connect it to Alexa and Google Assistant, which not only lets you change the temperature with your voice, but link it with other smart home products. In addition, the Honeywell Home ecosystem includes a wide range of partners, including Arlo, Apple HomeKit, SmartThings, Lutron, Kwikset Kevo, and more.

What you don't get with the Honeywell RTH6580WF are the stylish looks of the Nest, nor the remote sensor capabilities found with the Ecobee. But, if all you're looking for is a smart thermostat that delivers on the basics, this is a great model to consider.

Read our full Honeywell RTH6580WF review .

(Image credit: Google Store)

The best Nest thermostat for those on a budget

Works With: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings | Remote Sensors: No | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: No | Works Offline: Yes

Less expensive than Nest Learning Thermostat Attractive Easy to use Lacks smarts of Nest Learning Thermostat Doesn’t work with remote sensors

If you want a Nest-like experience for half the price, the simply named Nest Thermostat is the best option. While it doesn't have a rotating bezel, it does have an intuitive touch-sensitive strip along one side, and an attractive mirrored front that begs you to touch it (but will leave all sorts of fingerprint smudges if you do).

However, for the lower price of the Nest Thermostat, you are giving up two key features: This thermostat doesn't "learn" your patterns and adjust the temperature accordingly. Nor can it work with remote sensors, so it won't be as helpful if you have a room that stays particularly cold or hot. But for $129 — often less — the Nest Thermostat is priced to sell.

Read our full Nest Thermostat review .

Ecobee3 Lite (Image credit: Ecobee)

A simple smart thermostat that lets you use remote sensors.

Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Logitech, Wink, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: Yes | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: Yes | Works Offline: Yes

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit Attractive interface Easy installation Works with remote sensors Lacks geofencing

Like the Ecobee SmartThermostat, but are looking for something less expensive? The Ecobee 3 Lite has many of the same features as Ecobee's top-end model, but costs $80 less.

The Ecobee 3 Lite has a color touchscreen, intuitive interface and deep smart home integration. Plus, Ecobee also updated the Lite model to work with remote sensors so you can set it to keep the heat on until a room in a far corner of your house reaches a certain temperature. However, you have to purchase those sensors separately.

The Ecobee 3 Lite works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa, but unlike the Ecobee SmartThermostat, Amazon's voice assistant isn't built into the thermostat. It also doesn't support HVAC accessories, so you can't use it if, say, you have two-stage heating and cooling. It also lacks eco+, which learns your schedule and recommends changes to help save you money.

Read our full Ecobee3 Lite review.

Sensibo Sky (Image credit: Sensibo)

An inexpensive way to make your window AC units smart

Works With: Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: No | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: No | Works Offline: No

Easy to set up Has robust scheduling, geofencing Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT No controls or display on device

Most smart thermostats are designed for homes that have central heating and cooling systems, but what if you live in an older house or apartment, and rely on window air conditioners to keep things cool? There are a few companies that make smart thermostats for this purpose, and of them we think the Sensibo Sky is the best smart thermostat for those with in-wall or window air conditioners that have IR remotes.

The Sensibo Sky is inexpensive, costing around $100, and was easy to set up, pairing with our window A/C unit in a flash. While the Sensibo Sky doesn't have any display to show the temperature, we liked its small, inconspicuous design. We also liked that it can be controlled remotely, and lets you create schedules for when they should turn on and off. It even has geofencing, so it can turn your AC on as you get home. Now that's cool.

Sensibo has a newer version, the Sensibo Air ($179), which also includes a motion sensor; this can be configured so that the Sensibo Air will turn off your air conditioner when no one is no longer present, and turn back on when someone enters the room.

Read our full Sensibo Sky review .

Nest Thermostat E (Image credit: Nest)

A lower-priced Nest smart thermostat

Works With: Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: Optional | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: No | Works Offline: Yes

Cheaper than original Nest Simple installation Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Does not support two-stage heating/cooling White display can be hard to read

The Nest Thermostat E is another excellent smart thermostat for less than $200. It's easier to set up than the pricier Nest Learning Thermostat, but still has many of the same features. However, the Nest Thermostat E doesn't support as many HVAC systems, nor does it support such features as two-stage heating and cooling. For the majority of homeowners, this shouldn't be an issue.

The Nest Thermostat E has the same shape as the Nest Learning Thermostat, but instead of metal, it's made from plastic. Additionally, the Nest Thermostat E only comes in white, rather than the multitude of finishes for the pricier Nest Learning Thermostat. Lastly, the Nest Thermostat E's all-white display can be hard to read from a distance. But, if you're looking for something a bit less expensive than Nest's premium thermostat, the Nest E is one to consider.

One thing to note: Google is no longer selling the Nest Thermostat E directly, but you can still find it at other retailers for around $169.

Read our full Nest Thermostat E review .

Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat (Image credit: Honeywell)

A smart thermostat with useful remote sensors

Works With: Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: Optional | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: No | Works Offline: Yes

Responsive sensors Easy to set up Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit App could be more intuitive

The Honeywell T9 incorporates what we think is one of the best features for smart thermostats: Remote sensors that can measure the temperature and see if there's a person present, so that the thermostat can better adjust your HVAC system to make sure all rooms are comfortable. You can purchase it with a remote sensor for around $199, or without a sensor for around $169.

Honeywell's T9 smart thermostat has a rectangular shape, which gives it a more modern appearance than, say the Nest. We also like its large, bright display that boldly shows the current temperature.

The Honeywell T9 works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and it has a geofencing feature, so that the thermostat knows when you're nearing home, and will adjust the temperature accordingly. As of November 2021, the T9 has been updated to work with HomeKit, which is a plus.

Read our full Honeywell T9 review .

How to choose the best smart thermostat for you

If you’re in the market for a smart thermostat, there are a number of factors you will need to consider

How much do you want to spend on a smart thermostat?

$200 plus: For this price, you will find the more premium models from Ecobee and Nest. These will come with the most features and tend to look the most impressive as well. If your home has two-stage heating and cooling, then these will be the best smart thermostats for you. This is because lower value smart thermostats tend not to support more complex HVAC systems.

$100-$200: Most smart thermostats will fall into this price range and their capabilities will be sufficient for most homes. However, you won’t have access to some of the premium features such as voice assistants or two-stage heating.

Less than $100: These models will cover the basics and can still connect to your smartphone. But, they’re not as easy on the eye, and often don't have features that can learn your comings and goings. However, you can often link these to other smart home systems that can sense when you're home and when you're not.

How big is your house?

Another factor to consider is the size of your house and whether any rooms struggle to reach the ideal temperature. If this is the case, you may want to consider a model which comes with, or supports, a wireless sensor, such as the Ecobee.

Smart features

You should also look into other features of interest, such as geofencing, where you can set the ideal temperature for when you’re out of the house and for when you return. It’s also worth checking if the smart thermostat is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too.

How we test smart thermostats

The best way to test a smart thermostat is to use it first-hand in your home, and that’s exactly what we do. We assess how easy it is to install and set up, which is important considering most smart thermostats are designed to be installed by the homeowners themselves.

During the trial period, we put each smart thermostat through a set number of tests to see how it handles different situations. We consider how well it responds to changes in temperature and whether we can easily create a schedule. If it comes with an app, that’s also assessed for navigation and effectiveness. The same goes for connectivity to smart home hubs or devices; if it works with Alexa or Google Assistant , we check its performance there too. Any additional features are trailed as well so we can get a full picture of the product.

How to install a smart thermostat

For the most part, installing a thermostat, smart or not, is a fairly easy process, usually involving nothing more than a screwdriver and about half an hour of your time. Here's our guide to how to install a Nest thermostat ; however, the procedure is similar for almost any thermostat.

Many smart thermostats require a "C" Wire, which provides a steady stream of power to the thermostat. If you're living in a house with a central AC system, chances are you will have a C Wire. If you don't, you'll have to install a C-Wire adapter kit, which will either be included, or will be available for purchase, by the same company that makes your smart thermostat. Be sure to read our guide on why you need a C-Wire and what do you if you don't have one .

