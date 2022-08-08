Best smart scales in 2022

The best smart scales on the market do far more than just monitor your body weight. Depending on which model you choose, you'll be able to get readings on your body mass index (BMI), body composition, and even heart rate.

Forget just standing on the scales every morning, like most of the devices in our home, the boring bathroom scale has received a digital facelift — when you buy a smart scale you'll be able to connect the scales to your smartphone to get a collection of metrics. Several of them also pair with your wellness program of choice, whether you use Apple Health, Google Fit, or any of the best fitness apps .

Plus, like with any of the best fitness trackers for your wrist, you can check your heart rate in seconds when standing on these clever devices. To help you make the best decision for your home and your health, we tested some of the best smart scales on the market. To do this, we looked at how easy they were to use, how accurate they were, and all of the different health options available. Take a look at all of the best smart scales below.

What are the best smart scales?

After testing several of the best smart scales ranging in price from $20 to $180, our top pick is the Withings Body Plus. At $79, the Withings Body Plus is not the least nor the most expensive smart scale, and it measures far more than just your weight. The Wi-Fi-based device syncs with the company’s proprietary app, which is an intuitive tool for seeing a complete picture of your body composition. Better yet, Withings Body Plus pairs with all of the top fitness apps, including Weight Watchers and MyFitnessPal.

Withings also makes a $59 version of its smart scale called the Withings Body. It doesn’t track as many metrics as the Body Plus and can’t read your heart rate, but most people will find it suits their needs. It also benefits from Withings’s Health Mate app, meaning you can see your body’s changes over time. The Withings Body is a great choice if you're looking for a low-cost smart scale that syncs with your MyFitnessPal goals.

Of all the best smart scales, though, the Wyze Scale X is what we’d recommend for people on a budget or who are trying out a smart scale for the first time. We're pretty impressed by what this $33 gadget offers. The Wyze Scale X supports up to eight unique users, and unlike the cheaper Wyze Scale S, it has the addition of muscle mass percentage.

The best smart scale overall

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Size: 12.8 x 12.8 inches | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: 8 | Stats: Weight, BMI, heart rate, weather | Max Weight: 396 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: Yes | Batteries: 4 AAA

Well-designed app Useful stats on-display Pregnancy mode Stylish design Small display

Overall, the Withings Body Plus is the best smart scale. It sports an attractive design, gathers more information than any other scale and presents the data in an easy-to-understand app. Each and every weigh-in appears in the companion Health Mate app automatically, via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth sync. And with your measurement history available at any time, you can see what parts of your routine are bringing you your desired results. The Withings Body Plus also has a useful pregnancy mode, which can give you readings without raising safety concerns when you're expecting.

For an upgrade, the $150 Withings Body Cardio offers heart health features, including a Pulse Wave Velocity measurement that is only available to users in the European Union. That data can be an indicator of hypertension, but the scale itself doesn't diagnose medical conditions.

The Withings Body+ won our best smart scale award in the Tom's Guide Health and Fitness awards because it's a joy to use, and a valuable asset to anyone looking to keep an eye on their goals.

Read our full Withings Body+ review .

The best budget smart scale

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Size: 12 x 12 | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: 8 | Stats: 13, incl. weight, BMI, heart rate | Max Weight: 400 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: No | Batteries: 4 AAA

Affordable ITO coating improves accuracy of results Addition of muscle mass percentage from previous scale models Addition of luggage, pet, and baby mode Expanded health app compatibility No built-in wi-fi Wyze app could be more informative

The Wyze Scale X is the newest budget smart scale from Wyze, and it's got one stand-out improvement — the option to track your muscle mass percentage. Of course, you could always figure this number out on your own by dividing muscle mass by body weight. But if you don’t feel like pulling out your calculator, shilling out an extra $10 is worth it. It's also compatible with Fitbit, whereas the previous Scale S isn't.

All of this in-depth body data is displayed clearly within the app, with a body weight trend graph and dedicated sections for each metric. Tapping on a section will show your results, along with a slider bar and a definition of the specific measurement. It's an easy-to-use scale, with the option to store eight different profiles. There are also luggage, pet, and baby modes, which we appreciated during testing (especially when packing for a long-haul flight).

The downsides with this cheap and cheerful smart scale is the app, which doesn't really give you an awful lot of information to support the wealth of data. While it’s great for a user to know their muscle mass, there’s little information there to indicate whether that number is considered acceptable for overall health. This is nit-picking though, all-in-all, it's a fantastic, affordable machine.

Read our full Wyze Scale X review here

The runner-up best budget smart scale

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Size: 12 x 12 | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: 8 | Stats: 12, incl. weight, BMI, heart rate | Max Weight: 400 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: No | Batteries: 4 AAA

Extremely affordable Supports up to eight profiles Apple Health and Google Fit integration ‘Safe mode’ for pregnant users No Wi-Fi connectivity

The Wyze Scale S is another excellent budget pick because it's loaded with features and costs a mere $20. The Wyze Scale S supports a whopping 12 health metrics, including weight, body mass index (BMI), heart rate, muscle mass, body water percentage, lean body mass, bone mass, visceral fat, and more. It looks as good as the Withings Body Plus, and while its display and app is a bit more basic, it includes Apple Health and Google Fit integrations that can help you see the full scope of your fitness journey.

We wish the Wyze Scale had Wi-Fi connectivity so we didn't need to keep our phone nearby for data syncing, but that’s a minor qualm. This is a great pick for your first smart scale purchase and will cost you less than most other fitness equipment on the market.

Think of this as the little brother of the newly released Wyze Scale X — the two are very similar, but the newer model has the addition of muscle mass percentage. Of course, if you don't want to pay the extra $10, you could always figure this number out on your own by dividing muscle mass by body weight.

Read our full Wyze Scale S review .

The runner-up smart scale

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Size: 11 x 11 inches | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: Unlimited | Stats: eight, BMI, body fat %, fat-free body weight, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, body water %, skeletal muscle %, muscle mass, bone mass, protein %, BMR, metabolic age. | Max Weight: 396 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: Yes | Batteries: 3 AAA

Seamless connectivity Well-designed informative app 13 body composition indexes Unlimited profiles No odd numbers and rounds up weight No WiFi on basic model All users must use the same app login

The Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale is the next best thing for most fitness buffs. It's easy to use and provides a breadth of information for those who want to track their body composition changes. There are 13 metrics tracked using the scale’s built-in bioelectrical impedance analysis tech to measure body fat percentage, skeletal muscle percentage and overall muscle mass, fat-free body weight, subcutaneous and visceral fat, body water, bone mass, and more.

The large LED display is clear and easy to read, instantly showing weight. To see additional metrics, you’ll need to have the app connected and your phone with you, as the scale’s display only shows body weight.

If detailed and in-depth metrics about your health are important to you, the Renpho scale is an easy choice to make. It is affordable, hassle-free, and extremely informative. The ability to track trends and save or share them allows for informed decision-making when you are working towards various health goals.

Read our full Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale review here.

The best smart scale for segmented body analytics

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Size: 12.5 x 12 inches | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: Unlimited | Stats: Weight, body water %, protein levels, bone mass, body fat %, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, BRI, basal metabolic rate, body age, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, limb muscle mass, limb fat mass, torso muscle mass, torso fat mass | Max Weight: 396 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: No | Batteries: Lithium ion (rechargable)

Segmented body composition analysis More electrodes than most smart scales Downloadable PDF of results Unlimited amount of users No pregnancy or athlete modes Lack of compatibility with other apps and devices Set-up can be complicated

Thanks to eight high-precision electrodes and the addition of a handle, the Sportneer Smart Scale takes you on a deeper dive into your own anatomy with segmented body analytics — a feature that’s usually reserved for the kind of machines you’d find at the doctor’s office or gym. Whereas most smart scales that use bioelectrical impedance are limited to electrodes that only come in contact with the feet, the Sportneer’s addition of sensored handles gives the user a slightly more specific picture of their body composition.

That said, if you're pregnant, you'll want to look elsewhere, as there's no pregnancy mode on this smart scale. There also isn’t an “athlete” mode like you’d find on the Withings Body+ , so if you’re an avid exerciser, your readings may be a bit skewed (but then again, having four additional electrodes for measurement should make results more accurate).

For the majority of people in the market for a smart scale, Sportneer’s offering is an excellent find. Sure, you’ll see all the typical metrics you’d expect — weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, and water percentage. But the Sportneer Smart Scale goes a step further with in-depth segmented body analytics, a feature usually reserved for far costlier models. With this detailed information, you can fine-tune your exercise and strength training regimens to best reflect what your body needs.

Read our full Sportneer Smart Scale review here.

6. Withings Body

The best budget scale runner-up

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Size: 12.8 x 12.8 inches | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: 8 | Stats: Weight, BMI, weather | Max Weight: 396 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: Yes | Batteries: 4 AAA

Easy set-up Health Mate app lets you easily see trends Accurate weight and weather data Pregnancy mode Display could be larger

If you don't need a scale with quite as many features, Withings' $59 Wi-Fi scale, Withings Body, delivers the basics in a stylish package. The scale measures your weight, of course, and does so accurately. We compared it to the $150 Body Cardio and a dumb (er, not Internet-connected) $20 digital scale, and the scale was within 0.2 pounds of both.

The Body, which comes in black or white, has a 2.4 x 1.6-inch display that flashes your weight, weight trend (up or down), BMI and the weather forecast. That's useful if you're weighing in at the beginning of the day before you head outside. The screen isn't the biggest, but it's easy to read and the numbers are big and bright.

The scale syncs with the Health Mate smartphone app, which is where its Wi-Fi connection comes in handy. There you can view your data as a dashboard and see how your weight and BMI fluctuate over time. You can also set goals and pair the scale with apps such as MyFitnessPal. And like Withings's higher-priced scales, the Body offers a pregnancy mode.

The Body doesn't measure your heart rate or your home's air quality, but those are bonus features you can do without to save some money. Plus, this scale works with both iOS and Android devices.



A reliable and affordable smart scale

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Size: 11 x 11 x 0.9 inches | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: 16 | Stats: Weight, BMI, BMR, body fat percentage | Max Weight: 397 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: No | Batteries: 3 AAA

Seamless connectivity Easy-to-use app 14 body metric measurements 16 user profiles No pregnancy mode No athlete mode No Wi-Fi connectivity

Eufy's Bluetooth scale, which pairs effortlessly with the EufyLife app for iOS and Android, displays your weight almost instantly on-screen. As one of the best smart scales, it nailed the weigh-in. The BodySense scale then syncs that number, along with a host of other metrics, to the app. Those other data points include BMI, what percentage of your body fat is made of water, and how much of your weight is muscle mass, bone mass and body fat mass.

The downside with the Eufy P1 Smart Scale, however, is the lack of pregnancy and athlete modes, which give better readings based on your body composition. If you're really into sports like weightlifting, the chances are your readings will be slightly off, and this might not be the scale for you.

That said, the Eufy Smart Scale P1 is a solid choice for anyone who does not require athlete mode. It is affordable, very user-friendly, and provides all the basic information you need plus more data in the app.

Read our full Eufy Smart Scale P1 review .

The best smart scale for Fitbit users

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Size: 11.8 x 11.8 inches | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: Unlimited Fitbit App users | Stats: Weight, BMI, body fat percentage | Max Weight: 397 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: Yes, indirectly, through Fitbit app syncing | Batteries: 3 AAA

Uses Fitbit’s advanced app Attractive design Easy to use No WiFi No body composition measurements

The Aria Air is Fitbit’s answer to the digital body weight scale, designed to sync with the Fitbit app and provide data to the collection of information gathered via your Fitbit smartwatch.

The Aria Air is an attractive Bluetooth scale that measures body weight and calculates BMI. Although you can use the Aria Air without owning one of their fitness tracking watches, the scale is meant as a companion device to one of the best Fitbits . That said, the Aria Air lacks metrics such as body fat, muscle mass, bone, and water weight.

The scale takes several seconds to display your weight, which is annoying. It also lacks support for pregnant women. But if you're deeply embedded in the Fitbit ecosystem, the Aria Air is worth a look.

Read our full Fitbit Aria Air review.



9. QardioBase 2

Most stylish smart scale

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Size: 13.4 inches in diameter | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: 8 | Stats: Weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle, bone, water composition | Max Weight: 396 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: Yes | Batteries: Rechargeable (microUSB)

Stylish design Unique feedback modes Collects a slew of metrics Takes several seconds to display weight

The best smart scale for those who care about design, the new QardioBase is about an inch larger in diameter than its predecessor, which makes it more stable. This version is also rechargeable and lasts up to a year on a charge instead of needing all those batteries.

The QardioBase 2 is one of the most stylish scales around, if you care about what you're looking at when you weigh yourself. A scale takes up a not-small amount of space in your bathroom, so at least this one looks good.

However, one drawback to QardioBase 2 compared with other smart scales is the time it takes to display your weight on the display, which is located in the center of the device (where you stand). In testing, it took about 12 seconds for a number to pop up, rather than the near-instantaneous readings we get from other smart scales.



An inexpensive cross-platform scale

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Size: 11.9 x 11.9 | Android/iOS: Yes/Yes | Max Users: Unlimited | Stats: Eight metrics, including weight, BMI, BMR, bone mass, visceral fat | Max Weight: 400 pounds | MyFitnessPal Compatible: No | Batteries: 3 AAA

Seamless connectivity Simple to use app Unlimited user profiles Not suitable for children No Wi-Fi connectivity No athlete mode

RolliBot is an unfamiliar name to most buyers, but the company's attractive Bluetooth Rollifit F8 scale is attractively priced. Other scales are worth the extra money, but the F8 is a decent option that works with the biggest health apps: Apple Health for iPhones, Google Fit on Android and Fitbit’s cross-platform app.

The Rollifit F8 has a slightly smaller footprint than most, coming in under 12 inches, and both black and white models of the scale appear to lack a display until you step on the tempered glass. The display shows just one metric: your weight.

The additional stats, such as visceral fat and bone mass, are interesting to see in the app's dashboard, although I'm not convinced they're accurate.

Our biggest issue with the Rollifit F8 is its lack of athlete mode, which makes the scale a no-go for anyone into weightlifting, as it'll display inaccurate data. During testing, we didn't love the sad face emoji every time we stepped onto the scales and found the weight-loss advice unsolicited. As there is no WiFi connection either, the Bluetooth can make the scale slightly difficult to sync.

Read our full Rollifit F8 scale review here.

How to choose the best smart scale for you

A smart scale isn’t a device you want to replace often, so you want it to be reliable, well-rounded and fill all your fitness tracking needs. In other words, don’t let price be your ultimate decision-maker. It’s worth it to stretch your budget for one of the best smart scales that will last you at least a few years, and supports the exact data you’re interested in following. Review all the metrics a given smart scale offers before buying.

That said, if you’re in temporary living quarters or are working towards a short term fitness goal, a budget smart scale, like the Wyze Scale, is an excellent choice. It won’t last a lifetime but will satisfy your immediate needs.

Another thing to pay attention to is whether a smart scale has some kind of ‘safe mode’ for people with pacemakers or people who are pregnant. Safe mode, or ‘weigh only’ mode, disables bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA), which uses a weak electric current to determine body fat percentage and could pose a safety threat to certain users.

Reasons to buy a smart scale

Like we've already mentioned, a smart scale can tell you so much more than just your weight, which isn't always the best indication of whether or not you're actually healthy. You also don't have to look at the number on the scale if you don't want to - as smart scales connect to the health apps on your phone, you can send the data across without having to stare at the number.

While obsessing about the number on the scale is never the answer, if your overall health goal is to shed some weight, smart scales are a great way to stay motivated. Everybody loves new tech, and often a lot of the linked apps will display the data in easy-to-understand, motivating ways.

How we test the best smart scales

For our review of the best smart scales, we take a number of factors into consideration. First, we check that the scale offers an accurate reading using a dumber digital scale, the highly rated EatSmart digital bathroom scale . If the readings are within a fraction of a pound of each other, we can recommend them. The readings shouldn't take more than few seconds, either.

Aside from price, we also explore the variety of metrics a scale offers, how many unique users the scale supports, the scale’s connectivity options and the user-friendliness of the scale’s companion app. We like to see whether the app provides background information on your body’s statistics, too. Plus compatibility with third-party health programs plays a role in our testing.

The last thing anyone needs is more anxiety, so we look for the best smart scales to make stepping on the platform less intimidating. A smart scale’s metrics should reveal to you that your body is more than your weight.

