Best fitness trackers in 2022: Top activity bands from Fitbit, Garmin and more

Whatever your goals are, the best fitness trackers are good tools for getting more active, getting more sleep, and getting more insight into your overall health. They can help you track your progress and offer guidance on how hard you should be pushing yourself, too.

As exercise-oriented wearables, fitness trackers can measure your heart rate, read your blood oxygen levels, accompany you swimming and tell you if you're well-rested. When you're not working out, some fitness trackers can be used to pay for groceries, play music, answer texts, and much more.

With so many devices, choosing one of the best fitness trackers or fitness watches for your needs can be tricky. We put dozens to the test, spending hours on running, biking, swimming — even sleeping — to see which excel, and which couldn't make it past the starting block.

What are the best fitness trackers?

The best fitness tracker on the market right now is the Fitbit Charge 5. It features built-in GPS and extensive health tracking, as well as sports improved sleep tracking, and wireless payment support. Plus the design is swim-proof and has a bright touchscreen display that responds instantly to swipes and taps. It also has some features usually reserved for more expensive trackers, an ECG heart rate monitor being one.

Looking for something with more features? The Garmin Venu 2 plus has 25 different workout modes and all of the run-tracking features you've come to expect from Garmin, plus the ability to store up to 650 songs on the watch, make and answer calls from your wrist, and summon Siri or Google Assistant.

Check out our guides to the best Fitbit , best Apple Watch and best Garmin watch for more brand-specific buying advice.

The best fitness trackers you can buy today

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

The best fitness tracker overall

Heart rate monitor: Yes | GPS: Yes | Water resistance: 50 meters | Display: 0.86 X 0.58 inches AMOLED touchscreen | On-board music: No | Mobile payments: Yes | Swim tracking: Yes | Battery life: 7 days/5 hours with GPS | ECG monitor: Yes

Bright, always-on display Fast connecting GPS Addition of an ECG monitor Lack of buttons on the Fitbit makes usability frustrating No Spotify compatibility

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's latest tracker and it has a number of exciting features usually reserved for more expensive devices, such as an ECG heart rate monitor. During testing, we found that the bright, always-on color touch screen is a massive improvement to that of the Fitbit Charge 4 — it is easy to read in bright sunlight and is great to use during a HIIT workout or on a hike, although we found the lack of physical buttons made it a little fiddly to navigate around when running.

The Fitbit Charge 5 also has Fitbit's 'Daily Readiness Score' feature, which gives you an idea of how ready you are for a big workout, based on three different metrics — fitness fatigue (activity), heart rate variability (HRV), and recent sleep.

If you're looking for a tracker that looks beautiful against your wrist, is easy to read in the bright sunlight and has some impressive features for the price tag, this is a good buy. Also, if you're using a Fitbit Charge 3 or older, the upgrade is worth it for the color screen alone. If you want to save money, the Fitbit Charge 4 was the best fitness tracker before the Charge 5 was released, and is likely to be on sale.

The Fitbit Charge 5 also won the title of the best fitness tracker in our Tom's Guide Fitness awards , as it looks cool enough on the wrist that you don’t mind wearing it all day long, and has a bunch of brilliant tracking capabilities.

Read our full Fitbit Charge 5 review and you can read our interview with Fitbit co-founder Eric Friedman here.

(Image credit: Future)

The best cheap fitness tracker

Size: 1.9 x 0.7 x 0.5 inches | Display: 126 x 294 pixels | Battery life: 15 days | Swim-proof: Yes | Sleep tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Heart rate sensor: Yes

Affordable Lightweight, comfortable design Actionable sleep tracking Display is hard to see in sunlight

The Amazfit Band 5 is a $50 fitness tracker that promises many of the marquee features found in this year’s premium smartwatches, but at a fraction of the price. It has blood oxygen (SpO2) reading, stress monitoring, high heart rate alerts, Amazon Alexa built-in, sleep tracking and several other tools found in high-end offerings.

In our testing, the fitness and sleep tracking on the Amazfit Band 5 were good, not great, but respectable for the low cost while still offering more than other trackers of its price. Better yet, the 15-day battery life meant we didn't need to worry about charging it all the time.

Read our full Amazfit Band 5 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best fitness tracking smartwatch

Sizes: 40mm | Battery Life (Rated): 6 days | GPS: Yes | Sleep tracking: Yes | Swim-Proof: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes | LTE: No | Mobile Payments: Optional, Fitbit Pay | Compatibility: iOS, Android

Attractive Long battery life Comprehensive fitness/health features No Spotify storage

The Fitbit Sense is the company's top-shelf smartwatch that comes with more advanced health and wellness features that the Versa line. During our testing, we found that the Fitbit Sense helped us gain a better overall view of our overall health.

Not only does the Fitbit Sense have an FDA-approved ECG sensor and blood oxygen reading, but it also has the ability to measure electrodermal activity and skin temperature, too.

As one of the best fitness trackers, the Sense works with both iOS and Android, and comes with on-board GPS, a native app store, Alexa and more. No longer is Fitbit just a brand with products for tracking our steps: Fitbit devices like the Fitbit Sense make for excellent smartwatches, too.

Now might be a good time to grab the Fitbit Sense at a discounted price, as Fitbit has announced the launch of the Fitbit Sense 2 , which will be available this fall.

Read our full Fitbit Sense review .

(Image credit: Future/Jane McGuire)

Best fitness tracker for runners

Sizes: One size, with adjustable strap | Battery Life: 6.5 hours w/music / 30 hours w/out music | GPS: Yes | Sleep Tracking: Yes | Swim-Proof: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Two sizes available Accurate GPS Multisport/triathlon modes Two variants — music and nonmusic Improved battery life Garmin Elevate V4 sensor No touchscreen Lacks Garmin's Training Readiness score

Garmin makes the best sports watches you can buy, and the Forerunner 255 is one of our favorites. The newly launched mid-range Garmin running watch has onboard music storage (if you choose the music version), allowing you to leave your smartphone at home when you head out on a run. It also calculates your V02 max score and offers a recovery advisor to let you know how long to rest between runs.

During testing, we were impressed with the lightness of this watch and how easy it was to use on the run. We appreciated that the Forerunner 255 has the addition of triathlon and multisport modes, allowing you to track all of your training in one session. The 255 also comes in two different sizes — 42mm and 46mm, we tested the smaller watch and found it extremely neat and lightweight on the wrist. Like a lot of the other best Garmins , you can also download Garmin's training plans onto the watch, helping you run and race smarter.

The Forerunner 255 saw Garmin add some of it's more premium features to the mid-range watch, but if you're on a budget, now is a good time to invest in the Garmin Forerunner 245 , which is likely to be heavily discounted following the launch of the Forerunner 255. If you're looking for a bargain, this is a fantastic watch to shop.

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 255 review .

Can't decide between the two watches, here's the Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Garmin Forerunner 255

(Image credit: Future)

The best Garmin smartwatch on the market

Sizes: 43mm | Battery Life (Rated): 9 days (8 hours GPS) | GPS: Yes | Sleep Tracking: Yes | Swim-Proof: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Stunning AMOLED display Reliable fitness tracking and Garmin Coach Call quality is better than expected Fantastic battery life Recovery advice could be better Not enough third-party apps

The Garmin Venu 2 was already a stellar fitness-tracking smartwatch, but it got a massive improvement this year with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. With the latest version of the Venu line, Garmin added voice assistants and on-voice calls to keep up with some of it's biggest competitors. The result? The smartwatch just got even smarter.

While still having 25 different workout modes and all of the run-tracking features you've come to expect from Garmin, during testing, we found the Venu 2 Plus also gives you the ability to store up to 650 songs on the watch, make and answer calls from your wrist, and summon Siri or Google Assistant.

At $449, this isn't the cheapest smartwatch on the market, but if you want a connected watch that still has all the workout tracking power of a Garmin, you can't go wrong.

Read our full Garmin Venu 2 Plus review .

(Image credit: Future)

Best fitness tracker with body composition analysis

Sizes: One size, with adjustable strap | Battery Life (Rated): 40 hours | GPS: Yes | Sleep Tracking: Yes | Swim-Proof: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

First major smartwatch with body composition analysis Slim design Bright watch face Concerns with BIA sensor Battery life can be inconsistent

Whether you've got a Samsung phone or not, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an impressive piece of kit for anyone looking to keep track of their health from their wrist. There's a 3-in-1 health sensor for measuring heart rate, taking ECGs and reading body composition - in fact, it's the first major smartwatch to offer bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), to help you manage your health goals.

Even if you're not interested in your body composition, the watch has all you need to track your daily activities, as well as automatic workout-tracking for when you forget to press start. During testing, we found the downside with this watch is the battery life, which we found didn't last the full 40 hours Samsung suggests with GPS and activity tracking on, but unless you're heading out for an ultramarathon, you shouldn't let this put you off.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review .

(Image credit: Future)

The best fitness tracker subscription

Size: 1.5 inches x 1 inch x 0.5 inches | Battery life: 4-5 days | GPS: No | Sleep tracking: Yes | Swim-proof: Yes | Heart rate monitor: Yes

Sleep tracking is better than most other trackers on the market Heart rate, skin temperature, SpO2 sensors Smaller than the Whoop 3.0 Interchangeable bands Compatible with Whoop Body It does require a monthly subscription No screen No GPS

This one is a little different — the Whoop 4.0 isn't a fitness tracker you can go out and buy, it's one you subscribe to. There's no screen, or in-built GPS, instead, the Whoop band focuses on recovery and heart rate, to help you get a better overall picture on how hard you've been training.

The Whoop 4.0 is undoubtedly a brilliant health tracker for anyone looking for enhanced health insights. There’s a clear reason why a lot of the worlds’ top athletes have been spotted with one on their wrist or around their bicep — for a coach, this data would be invaluable. I haven’t even touched on insights such as skin temperature, which can be used as a metric to see when your core body temperature is rising — this could be a sign you’re getting ill, as well as giving more detailed sleep data. This tracker is industry-leading in the tracking and data it provides.

That said, if you're looking for a fitness tracker you can wear in the gym or on your run to get live feedback, this one isn't for you. It definitely takes a bit of getting used to, but the Whoop 4.0 definitely has it's own unique place in the market.

Read our full Whoop 4.0 review .

(Image credit: Fitbit)

A great fitness tracker for beginners

Size: 8.9 x 3.9 x 1.2 inches | Battery life: 10 days | GPS: No | Sleep tracking: Yes | Swim-proof: Yes | Heart rate monitor: Yes

Slim, lightweight design Accurate sleep-tracking Affordable Small display

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the best Fitbits for those on a budget, as well as one of the best fitness trackers overall. In essence it’s a slimmed-down, slightly stripped-down version of the Charge 3, which makes this ideal for those who are interested in tracking their steps and sleep.

Similar to the Charge 3 and Charge 4, the Inspire 2 has an OLED touchscreen display (though a bit smaller here), a heart rate monitor, smartphone notifications, swim tracking, and sleep-tracking too. One shortcoming of the Inspire HR is that it doesn't have GPS built in, but you’re able to link it to your smartphone and use its GPS to accurately track your outdoor activities, if you so wish.

If you're thinking of investing in the Fitbit Inspire 2, it might be worth waiting a few weeks, as Fitbit has announced the launch of the Fitbit Inspire 3 . The new tracker will have the addition of a color screen, giving it a more premium feel. That said, if you're looking for an even cheaper fitness tracker, the Inspire 2 is likely to be on sale right now.

Read our full Fitbit Inspire 2 review .

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best fitness trackers under $200

Size: 40mm | Battery Life (Rated): 5 days smartwatch mode (6 days watch mode) | GPS: No | Sleep Tracking: Yes | Swim-Proof: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Stylish, lightweight design Female health tracking Breathwork activities for stress relief Can be used as a watch, no phone required No in-built GPS Can be fiddly to use

The Vivomove Sport is an upgraded version of the Vivomove HR Sport version — it’s smaller, lighter, and has more health tracking features. Not just a pretty face, the Vivomove Sport gives you the ability to track ten different activities, as well as your sleep, hydration, and menstrual cycle from your wrist.

Like the other Vivomove smartwatches, the hidden display only appears on the watch when you move your wrist. That motion causes the date and digital time to light up in a small, discreet, white font. Unlike other Vivomove watches, however, as well as checking your phone notifications and calendar updates, you can also swipe left on the time to view your stress levels, body battery, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and menstrual cycle from your wrist. There’s also the option to log your hydration levels, track your respiration, and do some mindful breathing exercises on the watch.

The only downside here is that the Vivomove Sport is a little fiddly to use when you're on the go, so it probably isn't the best if you're looking to track your runs or bike rides. There's also no built-in GPS, so you'll need to carry your phone with you.

Read our full Garmin Vivomove Sport review .



Apple Watch Series 7 (Image credit: Future)

Best fitness-tracking smartwatch for iPhone users

Sizes: 41mm, 45mm | Battery Life (Rated): 18 hours | GPS: Yes | Swim-Proof: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes | LTE: Optional | Mobile Payments: Apple Pay | Compatibility: iOS

Larger display Brighter always-on mode QWERTY keyboard Comes with USB-C magnetic charger No added health features Still 18-hour battery life

While the Apple Watch Series 6 might be a cheaper buy, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the most usable smartwatch yet and is well worth the upgrade in our eyes.

The watch has 14 different quick-start workout modes, which include running, cycling, walking, and strength training, plus you have the option to add new workouts in the Workout app. It added Tai Chi and automatic outdoor cycling tracking this year, meaning it can detect when you've hopped on your bike and enable a workout. The cycling algorithm has also been adjusted to accommodate metrics for the best electric bikes , which are less strenuous to ride than regular bikes.

Apple has also launched Apple Fitness Plus , which gives you access to hundreds of workouts. The downside with the Apple Watch is the 18-hour battery life, which is a lot less than some of the other trackers on this list.

Read our full Apple Watch Series 7 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best fitness tracker for sleep tracking

Sizes: One size | Battery Life (Rated): 6 days | GPS: Yes | Sleep Tracking: Yes | Swim-Proof: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Good battery life Custom training programs (with subscription) Great sleep analysis Can only use one voice assistant at once

The best fitness tracker for sleep tracking is the Fitbit Versa 3, the next-generation of the Fitbit Versa 2. The Versa 3’s standout upgrade is on-board GPS. Now, even when you leave your phone at home, the Versa can (finally) track your location during outdoor exercise. A curvier, larger display is welcome, too.

Plus the Versa 3 has gained a great motivational workout feature, Active Zone Minutes. Introduced with the Charge 4, Active Zone Minutes monitors the time you spend in the fat burn, cardio or peak heart-rate zones while exercising. Your goal is to earn the AHA’s and WHO’s recommended 150 Active Zone Minutes each week.

If you're thinking of investing in the Fitbit Versa 3, it might be worth waiting a few weeks as Fitbit has announced the launch of the Fitbit Versa 4 , which will be on sale this fall. That said, if you are looking for an even cheaper fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 3 is likely to be on sale right now.

Read our full Fitbit Versa 3 review .

How to choose the best fitness tracker for you

When buying a fitness tracker, you should first evaluate your needs. What do you want to track? If you're only using it at the gym to count your steps and your heart rate, a simpler, less expensive fitness tracker will suit you fine.

If, however, you plan to do more outdoor activities, such as running or biking, you may want a fitness tracker with built-in GPS, so you can more accurately see where you're going, and where you went. Dedicated runners and athletes will want to check out our best GPS watches page, too.

If you plan to use the fitness tracker for swimming, you'll want to make sure it's not only waterproof, but that it can also track your laps in the pool.

Many of the best smartwatches have fitness-tracking capabilities, too, and have additional features such as responding to text messages and paying for purchases. But there are trade-offs. However, smartwatches as a whole tend to be more expensive and have shorter battery life than dedicated fitness trackers.

How we test the best fitness trackers

For each new fitness tracker, we evaluate its hardware design and comfort; you need to be able to wear the device all day, and we’ve found that some larger trackers don’t fit well on smaller wrists. If the device has a touchscreen, we look to see how readable it is, especially in bright sunlight. We also examine how easy it is to navigate the fitness trackers' menus; you don't want to have to dig through multiple screens to change your music if you're out running.

We also evaluate features such as step counting and sleep monitoring, distance calculations and when applicable, GPS and heart rate accuracy. And, we see how well a manufacturer's battery life claims hold up in real-world testing.

Finally, we test how well a device pairs with its companion app, and evaluate the experience of using the two together. We also look to see what features the device's app supports, such as coaching and diet tracking, and if it can sync data with third-party apps, such as MyFitnessPal.

Get healthy and in shape with our other fitness guides:

Best treadmills | Best exercise bikes | Best adjustable dumbbells | Best home gym equipment | Best yoga mats | Best workout apps | Best running apps | Best sports watches | Best smartwatches | Best smart scales

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.