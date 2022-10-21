The best smart home hubs of 2022

The more smart home devices you add to your home, the more you're going to need one of the best smart home hubs. A smart home hub acts as a centralized spot from which you can control all of your various devices, be it lights, locks, garage door openers, thermostats, cameras, and more.

More importantly, a smart home hub lets you connect all those smart home devices together. For instance, when you lock your smart lock, a smart home hub can tell your lights to turn off, and your thermostat to go into eco mode. It's a key gadget for creating an automated smart home.

That's just one of the things a good smart home hub can do, but some are more capable than others. That's why we've tested the smart home hubs on the market to let you know which is best.

What are the best smart home hubs?

For most people, the best smart home hub will be the 4th Generation Amazon Echo. You can connect it with other smart home devices via Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Bluetooth and Amazon Sidewalk , and, through the Amazon Alexa app, you can create routines that can activate your smart home devices through triggers, such as you leaving or arriving home. Alexa Guard can also turn on smart home devices if your Echo hears a fire alarm or a window breaking. And, because the Echo is a smart speaker, you can also control your smart home devices by talking to Alexa.

If you're looking for more deeper integration among your smart home devices, the best option is the Aeotec Smart Home Hub, which works with Samsung's SmartThings platform. It allows for more granular control from one device to another, and lets you create more sophisticated routines. It's also very easy to use.

Apple confirmed that with iOS 16 , you'll still be able to use your iPad as a HomeKit hub, but only if you do not update the Home app . However, not updating the Home app will mean that you will not be able to access some of the new features, presumably, the ability to add Matter-compatible smart home devices.

Read on for all the best smart home hubs.

The best smart home hubs you can buy today

Amazon Echo (4th-gen) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Amazon Echo (4th gen)

Best smart home hub for Alexa users

Size: 5.7 inches (diameter) | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Sidewalk | Ports: 3.5mm audio | Battery Backup: No

Sleek spherical design Great smart home skills Audio in/out port I wish it had a clock Audio not as good as Sonos One

With Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee, the Amazon Echo (4th generation) is the best smart home hub for most people. Thanks to its multiple radios, it can connect to a huge number of low-power smart home devices, and Alexa's routines are pretty sophisticated, letting you use a number of triggers to automatically activate other smart home devices. It also works with Alexa Guard, which will listen for glass breaking and smoke alarms, and can turn on your lights and notify you in the event of an emergency. It also connects to scores of smart home devices; you'll want to check out our list of the best Alexa compatible devices when putting together your smart home.

The 4th-generation Echo also supports Amazon Sidewalk , a very new low-power, long-range networking protocol, which will work with things such as Tile trackers and smart lights over much greater distances.

Read our full Amazon Echo review .

Aeotec Smart Home Hub (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best smart home hub that works with SmartThings

Size: 5 x 5 x 1.2 inches | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave | Ports: Ethernet, USB | Battery Backup: No

Allows for more automation than other hubs Works with Zigbee and Z-Wave devices Works with Nest No battery backup

For years, the Samsung SmartThings hub was one of our top picks for the best smart home hubs because it had both Zigbee and Z-Wave inside, so you can connect to hundreds of devices, more than most other hubs. What's more, the SmartThings app is loaded with functionality, which lets you create a wide range of different scenarios for all of the gadgets in your home. Best of all, SmartThings now works with Nest products, making it a truly complete smart home hub.

However, Samsung is no longer making its SmartThings Hub, so to use its SmartThings platform, you'll need the Aeotec Smart Home Hub, which replicates all of the same functions. It's essentially the same hardware, but with a different logo on the front, and in our testing, it worked just as well.

Read our full Aeotec Smart Home Hub review .

(Image credit: Future)

3. Apple HomePod mini

The best smart home hub for HomeKit

Size: 3.9 inches (diameter), 3.3 inches tall | Wireless: 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Thread | Ports: None | Battery backup: No

Great audio for size Competitive price Attractive design Limited child controls No physical microphone button

We actually think that Apple's HomeKit smart home platform is better than Google's. Even though HomeKit supports fewer devices (check out our list of the best HomeKit devices ), it allows for greater complexity when creating smart home routines. And, we don't have to worry as much what Apple is doing with our data.

The HomePod mini is not only an affordable smart speaker, but it also acts as a HomeKit hub, letting you connect locks, lights, and other low-power devices directly to it. The HomePod mini also has Thread built in; while there are relatively few smart home gadgets that have this technology, we expect it to increase in popularity, as it's supported by both Apple and Google.

Read our full Apple HomePod mini review .

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Amazon Echo Dot

Best smart home hub on a budget

Size: 3.3 inches (diameter) | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Ports: 3.5mm audio | Battery Backup: No

Inexpensive Nice design Vastly improved audio Can't change its look Doesn't get loud

At just $49, the Echo Dot is half the price of most of the other best smart home hubs, making it an inexpensive investment for those just getting into smart home automation. While it lacks Zigbee or Z-Wave, if your smart home devices have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, this shouldn't be a problem.

And, via the Alexa app, you can create some surprisingly powerful routines; we especially like Alexa Guard, which can activate smart home devices if it hears fire alarms or glass breaking.

Ed. Note (October 2022): Amazon recently released the 5th-generation Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock, which are very similar to the 4th-gen models, but have improved audio and displays. The 5th-generation Echo Dot costs $49, the 5th-generation Echo Dot with Clock (our personal favorite) is $59, or the older (and flatter) 3rd-generation Echo Dot , which now costs $49.

Read our full Amazon Echo Dot review .



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Starling Home Hub

The best smart home hub to connect Nest devices to HomeKit

Size: 2 x 2 x | Wireless: None | Ports: Ethernet, microSD | Battery Backup: No

Links Nest and HomeKit Works well No Wi-Fi

The Starling Home Hub does one thing, and does one thing well: It connects Nest devices — such as the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Protect — to Apple's HomeKit smart home platform. (Sadly, Apple and Nest have never played well together). This means if you're using Apple's smart home platform, you can use some of the best smart thermostats and best smart smoke detectors.

Even better — the Starling Hub also lets you view your Nest security cameras in the Apple Home app, and even use HomeKit secure video for supported Nest cameras — the Nest Cam (wired) , Nest Cam (battery) , and Nest Cam with Floodlight . However, you'll need to subscribe to Nest Aware, so the costs can add up. Starling also released an iOS app, so you no longer have to use a web interface to adjust settings or connect new devices.

Read our full Starling Home Hub review .

Hubitat Elevation (Image credit: Future)

6. Hubitat Elevation

Best smart home hub for power users

Size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 0.5 inches | Works With: Zigbee, Z-Wave, IFTTT, Wi-Fi | Ports: Power, Ethernet | Battery Backup: No

Works with Zigbee and Z-Wave devices Allows for complex interactions between smart home devices All smart home logic stored locally Steep learning curve Hub has to be plugged into router

Because of its steep learning curve but incredibly granular controls, the Hubitat Elevation is the best smart home hub for power users. Homeowners who want to create incredibly specific rules and situations for when their smart home devices activate will appreciate all that you can do from within Hubitat's web interface.

The Hubitat Elevation itself is very small — the size of a thick coaster — but packs in both Zigbee and Z-Wave antennas. However, it lacks Wi-Fi, so you'll have to plug it into your router in order to use it. When we first reviewed the Hubitat Elevation, it lacked a smartphone app, so you had to control everything through a web interface. Since then, the company added a mobile app for both Android and iPhones, making it easier to monitor your smart home on the go.

Read our full Hubitat Elevation review .

Amazon Echo Show 10 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Amazon Echo Show 10

Alexa smart home hub with a big display

Size: 9.7 x 6.9 x 4.2 inches | Works With: Zigbee, Nest, Philips Hue, SmartThings, IFTTT, WeMo, Honeywell | Ports: microUSB | Battery Backup: No

Excellent audio with bass Convenient smart-home hub Two-way doorbell and camera audio Very large Expensive

One of the best smart home hubs and smart displays in one device, the third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 can now turn to face whoever is asking Alexa questions. It ensures that you get the best view of the screen, but as a result, requires a lot more room than previous models.

Like the Amazon Echo Plus, the Echo Show has Zigbee built in, so you can connect smart home devices directly to the Show. It also has Amazon Sidewalk, a new networking technology that connects low-power devices to the Internet at greater distances. However, at $249, it's one of the more expensive smart home speakers around. We'd recommend purchasing it for its other features before considering it as a smart home hub.

Read our full Amazon Echo Show 10 review .

Apple TV 4K (Image credit: Future)

8. Apple TV 4K

A HomeKit smart home hub with a streaming TV platform

Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.9 inches | Works With: HomeKit | Ports: Ethernet, HDMI, microUSB | Battery Backup: No

Fantastic 4K HDR content Intuitive home screen Simple iOS and macOS integration Fiddly remote No digital audio or USB ports

Apple's HomeKit smart home platform isn't as popular as Google's or Amazon's, but it is very powerful for what it offers, namely, a fairly sophisticated setup of interactions between your smart home devices. However, these devices all have to be connected through a smart home hub.

While you can use a variety of Apple products as a HomeKit hub—an iPad and the HomePod also work—the Apple TV 4K is the least expensive method. Plus, it's one of the best streaming devices around, letting you watch 4K HDR content from a large number of sources via an easy-to-use interface. We're not fans of its remote, though.

Read our full Apple TV 4K review .

Google Nest Hub Max (Image credit: Future)

9. Google Nest Hub Max

A great smart display, but limited smart home hub capabilities

Size: 9.9 x 7.2 x 4 inches | Works With: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread | Ports: None | Battery Backup: No

Great display Excellent audio Lots of entertainment options Good camera for video chats Google Home has limited smart home capabilities

The Google Nest Hub Max is an excellent smart display: It has a spacious 10-inch screen which can be used for watching YouTube and Netflix, looking up recipes, news, and more; its dual speakers are powerful; and its 6.5MP camera is great for Google Duo video calls, and will even "follow" you as you move across the room.

Connectivity-wise, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread, a new smart home networking protocol that Google has been trying to popularize for a few years. The Nest Hub Max's display can be used to view live footage from Google Assistant-compatible home security cameras, video doorbells, and baby monitors, and on-screen controls let you adjust smart light levels. And, the best Google Home compatible devices are nearly as numerous as those that work with Alexa.

However, as a smart home platform, Google Home doesn't have nearly the same sophistication as Alexa or HomeKit. However, that should be changing soon, as Google is updating Google Home to allow for more advanced smart home integrations.

Read our full Google Nest Hub Max review .

How to choose the best smart home hub for you

When choosing a smart home hub that's best for your needs, you first have to ask yourself what you want to do with it, and what you want to control. If all you have is one set of smart lights, then you probably don't need a smart home hub. But, if you have smart lights and a smart lock, and want the lights to turn on when the lock opens at night, then you might need a smart home hub.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, or Z-Wave?

Every smart home device will use some sort of wireless technology to communicate with others. Smaller devices, such as door and window sensors and motion detectors, will generally use Zigbee or Z-Wave, as they're low power, and don't need to transmit a lot of data. That's why these sensors can be built so small; however, they need to link to a bridge (such as a smart home hub) if you want to connect them to the internet. Traditionally, smart locks have also used this technology, but increasingly are switching over to Wi-Fi. You can read our explainer on Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread and WeMo for a deeper dive.

Larger devices, and those that can draw from a steady power source, generally use Wi-Fi, as it can transmit more data, and doesn't require a bridge or a hub. Devices in this category include home security cameras, smart thermostats, and video doorbells.

Consider the products you want to connect. If they're all on Wi-Fi, then you can use a smart home hub like the Amazon Echo Dot, and use the Alexa app to control everything. If you have other types of devices — Zigbee and Z-Wave, for instance — you'll need to purchase a smart home hub that can receive those signals.

In the near future — hopefully by the end of 2022 — a new connectivity standard called Matter will soon be available. This protocol, which has been endorsed by Amazon, Google, and Apple, among many others, promises to make linking smart home devices far simpler. It also will potentially make many more smart home devices available to HomeKit owners, which has been one of the friction points for Apple's smart home platform. However, not all current smart home devices will support Matter, so if you want to use it, you may have to purchase new equipment.

What does a hub do in a smart home?

When you have a lot of smart home devices, you want to be able to control them from one place. A smart home hub can talk to all of those devices, so that you can use a single app to control everything. What's more, a smart home hub will let you create interactions between your various smart home devices. For example, you can program your smart lights to turn on automatically if you unlock your smart lock, or open your garage door.

What smart hub works with Nest?

The Nest Hub Max can be used to control all Nest products, such as the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Cam, and the Nest Doorbell. If you want something that can work with Nest and other products, then we recommend SmartThings, which lets you do a lot more than you can with Google Home alone.

How we test smart home hubs

We test every smart home hub by installing them in a real-world scenario (our house, to be exact). The first criteria is to determine how easy they are to set up; those aimed at novice smart home users should be simpler to understand than advanced smart home hubs.

We also look at the number of devices that can connect to a smart home hub. After all, if there aren't that many things that can work with a hub, its usefulness is rather limited.

After that, they key to any smart home hub is determining how complex you can make the interactions between various smart home devices. For instance, if a hub only lets you create rules based on the time of day or when you speak a command, then that's pretty limited. The best smart home hubs will let you do much more, such as changing their status based on your location or what happens when another smart home device turns on or off.

We look to see how sophisticated we can make these rules and routines, and the ease with which we can create them. Lastly, we test the routines we create to see how well they work.

For more information on our testing methodology and ratings, please check out the Tom's Guide how we test page.