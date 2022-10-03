The best Wi-Fi extenders in 2022

The best Wi-Fi extenders can help eliminate wireless dead spots in your home by stretching your Wi-Fi coverage over a larger area. By sending a signal further than your current Wi-Fi router can, you can improve the range of your home network without having to upgrade.

Also known as Wi-Fi boosters, Wi-Fi repeaters or signal boosters, these small and affordable devices can extend your Wi-Fi signal to where you need it. The best part, they usually cost much less than having to upgrade a mesh router. From inexpensive wall plugs that can be easily hidden behind a sofa to desktop units that prioritize sheer power over aesthetics, we’ve thoroughly tested and reviewed many popular Wi-Fi extenders so you can find the best one for your needs.

What are the best Wi-Fi extenders?

Based on our in-depth lab tests and hands-on usage in a real home, the best Wi-Fi extender on the market is the TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender. It has great range and performance in a plug-in design that's easy to install in most any room. It also has a handy smartphone app that makes managing your network easier.

If you're willing to pay for top performance, the Editor's Choice Netgear AX1800 4-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX20) is the most capable extender we've reviewed, with Wi-Fi 6 speeds and built-in mesh support, but it's a larger desktop model that's not as easy to hide.

The best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy today

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Best Wi-Fi extender overall

Antennas/Removable: 4 external/No | Wi-Fi Spec: AC2600 802.11ac dual-band | Ports: 1 gigabit Ethernet | Size: 6.3 x 3.0 x 1.8 inches

Good performance Excellent interface Phone/tablet app Can block adjacent outlets

The TP-Link RE650 takes a top position as the best Wi-Fi extender overall, with a convenient plug-in design, and long range for big homes. It packs a lot of power, and delivers great speeds at up to 75 feet. Really, our only problem with the TP-Link RE650 is that the plug-in unit is large enough that it will probably block adjacent outlets, but that's a small quibble for the excellent performance this extender provides.

That performance came second only to our top overall pick, but the TP-Link RE650 offers competitive speeds in a handy, easy-to-install design. With four external antennas and dual-band wireless-AC support, the TP-Link RE650 is a great choice for large homes. You can also set up and monitor your extended network with TP-Link's handy Tether app, which puts advanced settings and security tools right on your phone or tablet.

Read our full TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender review .

(Image credit: Netgear)

The best extender with Wi-Fi 6 support

Antennas/Removable: 4 internal/No | Wi-Fi Spec: AX1800 802.11ax dual band | Ports: 4 gigabit Ethernet | Size: 9.5 x 6.7 x 2.5 inches

Wi-Fi 6 support with 802.11ax operations Customization and built-in security Offers mesh compatibility with other Netgear devices Large desktop design No USB ports

With Wi-Fi 6 speeds and even mesh capability built right in, the Netgear AX1800 Mesh Extender (EAX20) was already a contender for the best Wi-Fi extender you can get. While not everyone will be excited about it's large desktop design – without a plug-in design, there's no hiding this extender behind the couch or in the corner – and a price that's more expensive than some routers, the proof is in the performance. And boy, does the Netgear EAX20 deliver, with category-leading speeds and an awesome 95-foot range.

The Netgear EAX20 does one thing and does well: it extends networks that are faster and have a longer range than the competition. Throw in a handful of customization options, and add a layer of online security to help protect your home network, and it's not hard to say that this admittedly pricey extender is worth every penny.

Read our full Netgear AX1800 Mesh Extender (EAX20) review .

(Image credit: Rock Space)

A great affordable Wi-Fi extender

Antennas/Removable: 2 external/No | Wi-Fi Spec: AC1200 802.11ac dual band | Ports: 1 gigabit Ethernet | Size: 3.4 x 3.1 x 2.0 inches

Small, unobtrusive design Two adjustable antennas Better for townhomes No Wi-Fi 6 support Mediocre performance

For an affordable, but capable Wi-Fi extender, you might want to consider the Rock Space AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender. With solid basic Wi-Fi performance and dead-simple setup, this little Wi-Fi extender is a great way to cover the odd dead spot in your Wi-Fi coverage, or to push stronger wireless signals out to your back patio or garage.

With a compact plug-in design and adjustable antennas, you can easily tuck the Rock Space extender out of the way, and setup can be done in just minutes, with no extra app to worry about. And with solid middle of the road performance that works as well between floors as it does room-to-room, it's also a great choice for townhouses and other multi-floor homes. Just don't expect blazing speeds or advanced customization options – this is strictly for basic Wi-Fi.

Read our full Rock Space AC1200 WiFi Extender review .

(Image credit: Linksys)

A great Wi-Fi extender with a low profile

Antennas/Removable: 4 external/No | Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac dual band | Ports: 1 Gigabit Ethernet | Size: 4.9 x 3.2 x 1.7 inches

Simple design Dual-band operations Practical software Gets hot Unexceptional performance

Need to beef up your Wi-Fi network coverage and range, but don't want an extender that stands out? The Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ Wi-Fi range extender is compact and low-profile, with a design that won't block other outlets or stand out as a garish tech product. It's easily the best Wi-Fi extender we've seen for people that want an unobtrusive design, instead of an antenna-festooned brick that blocks adjacent outlets.

But aside from the subtle design, the Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ offers solid throughput speeds and set-up assistance that helps you find the right spot for optimal performance. The overall performance is pretty good, but that set-up assistant makes it a great choice for anyone that wants a little help getting things set up just right.

Read our full Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ Wi-Fi Range Extender review .

(Image credit: D-Link)

Best for two-story homes

Antennas/Removable: 3 external/No | Wi-Fi Spec: 802.11ac dual band | Ports: 1 Gigabit Ethernet | Size: 6.4 x 3.3 x 1.5 inches

Two-prong plug Good multistory performance Easy setup with mobile app Can block adjacent outlet Spotty performance

D-Link's DAP-1720 is easy to set up, provides a convenient mobile app for managing device settings and can help fill a home with Wi-Fi. Handy features like a built-in Ethernet port that can handle Gigabit speeds, and a physical on/off switch make it a capable tool for extending the reach of your router, but it serves up patchy performance and is so large that it risks blocking adjacent AC outlets.

Despite some irregular performance, the D-Link DAP-1720 does particularly well when pushing signal to a floor above or below. That verticality makes it one of the best Wi-Fi extenders available for getting signal to every floor of a multistory home, making it the perfect choice for anyone who finds their Wi-Fi signal dropping out when they go up or down stairs.

Read our full D-Link DAP-1720 Wi-Fi AC1750 Range Extender review .

Do you need a Wi-Fi extender?

With so many options for upgrading your home network, like getting a new router or a mesh router, or adding a Wi-Fi extender or powerline extender, how do you know which is the best option for you?

If your existing Wi-Fi router is able to adequately cover most of your house, you may not necessarily need to buy a new one. A Wi-Fi extender is the perfect solution if you have one room or one section of your house where the internet always seems to cut out. Wi-Fi extenders are great for eliminating specific wireless dead spots, for giving your Wi-Fi signal a little more range to reach that far room or giving your Wi-Fi a little oomph to make it to the next floor.

However, if you have large portions of your home or property that don’t get adequate Wi-Fi, you may need to step up to one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems , which use multiple devices to create a larger shared network. If you have multiple rooms with spotty coverage or a far end of the house that your router just can’t reach, or want to extend your coverage out to the backyard or garage, then a mesh kit is the better choice.

How to choose the best Wi-Fi extender for you

How much should a Wi-Fi extender cost? The cheapest Wi-Fi extenders will often sell for less than $50 but our current budget pick sells for half that. Newer signal boosting devices have support for all of the latest wireless standards and offer technologies like beam-forming and Mu-MIMO for enhanced performance. While they cost more as a result, even the best Wi-Fi extenders can be had for less than $200. Also, it’s worth watching out for cheap discount range extenders, like the one in our Super Boost Wireless-N Wi-Fi Repeater review . The attractively low price also brings extremely poor performance.

The cheapest Wi-Fi extenders will often sell for less than $50 but our current budget pick sells for half that. Newer signal boosting devices have support for all of the latest wireless standards and offer technologies like beam-forming and Mu-MIMO for enhanced performance. While they cost more as a result, even the best Wi-Fi extenders can be had for less than $200. Also, it’s worth watching out for cheap discount range extenders, like the one in our Super Boost Wireless-N Wi-Fi Repeater review . The attractively low price also brings extremely poor performance. Plug-in or desktop? Although most signal boosters use small, plug-in designs that connect directly to a wall outlet, they aren’t the only option available. Some of the best Wi-Fi extenders have larger designs that sit on a desk or shelf, more like a traditional router. These larger devices don’t have the same size and weight limitations of plug-in units which allows for better antenna placement and improved internal hardware. On the other hand, plug-in models are often less expensive and easier to install.

Although most signal boosters use small, plug-in designs that connect directly to a wall outlet, they aren’t the only option available. Some of the best Wi-Fi extenders have larger designs that sit on a desk or shelf, more like a traditional router. These larger devices don’t have the same size and weight limitations of plug-in units which allows for better antenna placement and improved internal hardware. On the other hand, plug-in models are often less expensive and easier to install. Match Wi-Fi standards: While you may not pay much attention to which wireless standard your router uses, it will certainly have an impact on how helpful your extender is. If your wireless router uses the current 802.11ac standard, you’ll want to make sure your extender does too. The older 802.11n standard is slower and is often limited to one band, which will create a bottleneck in your Wi-Fi coverage, slowing down your browsing and streaming. However, this is only a problem if your router offers better speeds. If you have an older wireless-N router, then a matching extender will do the job just fine.

While you may not pay much attention to which wireless standard your router uses, it will certainly have an impact on how helpful your extender is. If your wireless router uses the current 802.11ac standard, you’ll want to make sure your extender does too. The older 802.11n standard is slower and is often limited to one band, which will create a bottleneck in your Wi-Fi coverage, slowing down your browsing and streaming. However, this is only a problem if your router offers better speeds. If you have an older wireless-N router, then a matching extender will do the job just fine. Placement is everything: Both wireless routers and Wi-Fi extenders use radio waves to share data back and forth with your internet connection. You need to find a place that’s close enough to the router to get a strong signal to rebroadcast but still far enough away to extend the network’s range to where it’s needed. Check out our guide to Wi-Fi extender placement .

Both wireless routers and Wi-Fi extenders use radio waves to share data back and forth with your internet connection. You need to find a place that’s close enough to the router to get a strong signal to rebroadcast but still far enough away to extend the network’s range to where it’s needed. Check out our guide to Wi-Fi extender placement . Consider an upgrade: If your wireless router isn’t providing the speeds or coverage you want, it may be best to skip getting a Wi-Fi extender entirely and just get a new router . Newer models offer better performance while mesh routers allow you to expand your wireless coverage across even the largest homes. (One of our editors traded in his router-and-extender combination for a Netgear Orbi mesh system. See why he says " This mesh router is the best thing I bought during the pandemic .")

How we test Wi-Fi extenders

Every Wi-Fi extender we review is evaluated based on a combination of extensive performance tests and hands-on use in a real home. This mix of real-world use and controlled benchmark testing provides us with a clear picture of how well each device performs.

For benchmarking Wi-Fi extenders and other networking equipment, we use Ixia's IxChariot testing software to measure throughput at a variety of distances and environmental conditions. This includes testing with the extender at 50 feet and 75 feet away from a router.

This software simulates traffic on a busy wireless network while measuring how data flows back and forth. The results are shown in megabits per second (Mbps) at a distance from the extender, with higher numbers indicating better performance.

Measuring the throughput at various distances also allows us to determine the effective range of each extender, giving you a better idea of how well a device will do when it comes to covering the farthest corners of your home with a stronger wireless signal.

We also use each product in a real home which has signal-thwarting brick walls and the kind of sturdy construction that basic routers tend to struggle with. In that environment, we use the network for everything from listening to music and streaming video to performing additional tests and even writing reviews.

All of our reviews also include additional details about the set-up process such as the quirks and cool aspects of the design along with all of the settings and management functions a device offers. If you want to learn more about any of the best Wi-Fi extenders detailed above, just check out the full reviews.

For more information, check out our how we test page for Tom's Guide.

Wi-Fi terms explained

Are you having trouble figuring out what all these different wireless terms mean? We’re here to help with these explainers. If you have an older router, you can turn it into a Wi-Fi extender . You should also check out our guide on how to set up your Wi-Fi extender for the best signal . However, if you’re trying to decide between an extender and upgrading to a mesh router, then you’ll want to read what is a mesh Wi-Fi router, and do you need one?

There are also a lot of new Wi-Fi standards available, including Wi-Fi 6 , Wi-Fi 6e , and Wi-Fi 7 . By knowing what they are and how they work, you’ll be able to choose the best system for your home.

Check out all of our home networking coverage:

Best Wi-Fi routers | Best Wi-Fi 6 routers | Best mesh routers | Best gaming routers | Best powerline extenders | Best cable modems