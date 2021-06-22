Great Truths That Children Have Learned

Sahitha Vuddagiri, a junior at BASIS Chandler, launched a nonprofit business in 2017, EaselArts Inc. Through her non-profit, she volunteers at various organizations, teaches art to fundraise for underprivileged children, and supports arts advocacy. Originally targeting family and friends, EaselArts now collaborates with multiple organizations throughout the state including ASA Now, Sunshine Acres, and the Welcome to America Project. Funds raised are donated to various charities and programs both locally and globally such as Kerala Flood Fund, Feed My Starving Children, Boys and Girls Club, and Legends Chess. Starting off with a simple goal of giving back to the community.