Great Truths That Children Have Learned

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is having a baby, yet he still lives at home with his parents. He expects me and our other mutual friends to be happy for him, but from a practical standpoint, I don't understand how I should feel anything but worried. I have many questions, but I am uncomfortable asking them because I don't want him to know how concerned I really am. Is it wrong for me to tell him I'm worried? -- Very Worried.