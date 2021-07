To help you navigate your way to the ultimate summer chill status, we have compiled a list of local frozen treats. As the last remaining original business on Beale Street, and one of the oldest stores in the Mid-South, A. Schwab’s has some great, old fashioned milkshakes and floats. If it’s been around since 1876, it must be good, right? We suggest a strawberry or chocolate malt to start, and if you’re 21+, grab an adult milkshake to go.