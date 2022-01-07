Create Better Establishing Shots with These Photography Techniques

This article originally appeared on Circulate News. When you think of design, what images come to your mind? If you recently visited a design museum, you might think of a beautiful chair, a resourceful backpack or a futuristic-looking car. Most likely you think predominantly of tangible objects. With a little luck, or for example, assuming you are familiar with the concept of a circular economy, your idea of design might also include services, such as leasing schemes or a maintenance contract. Over the past decades though, industrial design has been expanding to incorporate ever-wider scopes, such as organizations and neighborhoods. This evolution occurred because designers sought to apply their skills to increasingly complex problems, such as environmental degradation and poverty, which typically require a systemic approach. So does achieving a circular economy, be it within a city, a country, or globally. The wide range of skills and methods designers have today can therefore contribute significantly to this endeavor.

