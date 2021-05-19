Happy Birthday Pete Townshend: ‘Quadrophenia’ Demos

Pete Townshend shed light on how the guitar had changed both his life personally — and the later on the rock world, during a new chat with Britain's BBC Radio. While chatting with veteran broadcaster Liz Kershaw, Townshend explained how playing the guitar as a teen allowed him to keep up with the crowd: “For me, it was when I was 11, 12, and 13, I was still in bad shape from my childhood. And I was telling a lot of stories, I was making things up, I was very insecure. Some of my more forward friends at school were getting together with girls. I felt very left behind. And I discovered, if I played the guitar — I suddenly fit in. The guitar was a new invention back in those days. And if you could play the guitar, you were accepted.”