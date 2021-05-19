Happy Birthday Pete Townshend: ‘Quadrophenia’ Demos

"The Who: Breaking The Band" will premiere on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Reelz. Legendary English rock band THE WHO sold more than 100 million records in a career that spans six decades. As they were propelled to fame in the early 1960s, they redefined youth culture with their aggressive antics on stage and off. With Pete Townshend's stellar guitar playing, Roger Daltrey's signature voice and the drug-fueled capers of its unique drummer Keith Moon and John Entwistle on bass, THE WHO produced a stream of hits that made them household names worldwide. But with fame came conflict between Townshend and Daltrey as they tussled for control of the band. And with global superstardom came massive excess which ended in Moon's tragic death in 1978. Somehow the remaining members managed to keep going until they split in 1982. Still, the magic and surprisingly the disfunction that birthed THE WHO drew them back together as they have since reformed and the two remaining members Townshend and Daltrey play on and are still touring today.