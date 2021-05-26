Sick & Solo: What’s a Traveler to Do?

Is there anything worse than getting sick while traveling solo?. Well, sure, of course there are worse things. But this is definitely something to be avoided at all costs. It’s one thing to fall ill at home where you know how to get help, you likely have people you can call upon, and you can recover in the comfort of familiar surroundings. It’s quite another to become sick in another part of the world, alone, where you don’t know the health care system, you may not speak the language, and your usual strength and abilities may be compromised by illness.