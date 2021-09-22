The Idea Generation Process of Scribbling on a Napkin

Get the speed you need with the Microsoft Surface Go 3 laptop. That’s because this new device uses a 10th-generation Intel processor, making it 60% faster than the previous model. Using the Windows 11 operating system, it may look like the Surface GO 2, but it’s different inside. That’s thanks to the Intel processor chip improvement, making it much more powerful than before. Moreover, its camera supports Windows Hello facial recognition. Furthermore, with a 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a 1080p display, it’s just the right size to take with you on the go. As a great 2-in-1 device, it has an attachable Type Cover that you can purchase separately that makes it even more like a tablet. Overall, as an updated 2-in-1 laptop and tablet, it offers quite a slew of great features.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO