How to Install Deb Package in Arch Linux

You've test driven Linux and installed it. Now it's time to start installing software. Jack Wallen shows you how with the help of Ubuntu Linux and a well-designed app store. If you've grown sick of the constant issues found in the Windows operating systems, you might be wondering if there's an alternative other than purchasing costlier Apple hardware. There is. Linux is an operating system that outperforms the competition on numerous fronts (such as performance, reliability, ease-of-use and security). Even better, you can test-drive Linux by installing anything to your drive, so if you don't like it, you can always go back to Windows with a simple reboot. If you do find that Linux meets (or probably exceeds) your needs, the installation is incredibly simple.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO