Beach Photography Tips From Professionals

… the butterfly known as Postman (neotropical) that is. Last Friday we headed down to Butterfly World in Scottsdale for a change of pace and it was absolutely magnificent! Because I have this thing about wanting to catch anything with wings in flight I did a lot of shooting. I could not find any particular movement or clue that they were going to fly, so a lot of multi-shot bursts and I did get some in flight and this is one of them. Not sure what the other one is because I do not find it on the list they provide you when you enter. Caution, recommend the experience when it is cooler … Scottsdale was 112F and the inside of the butterfly area was over 100F and about 99% humidity. We lasted about 4 hours.