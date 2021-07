Protein is one of the three macronutrients (the other two being carbohydrates and fats) required by the body for optimum growth, development and functioning. The recommended protein intake varies with people based on different factors, such as age, general health and physical activity. Most adults need a protein intake of 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. Many people cannot meet the protein requirement through their diet due to various reasons, such as food preferences, allergies or busy schedules. Some people, such as athletes and fitness enthusiasts, may not be able to meet their protein needs met entirely through their diet without compromising on calorie or carb intake. For such people, protein powders seem to be a convenient and effective remedy.