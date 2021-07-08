11 Ingenious Kitchen Tools That'll Simplify Your Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Renting is great for a lot of reasons… but of course, the trade-off is that you might feel stuck with a space you don’t love. Take a tiny, drab kitchen, for example. If you owned a home, you could renovate the space or even just add some cabinets for storage, but because you’re at the mercy of your landlord, you’ll have to be a little more creative. While you might not have all the options that a homeowner might have, there’s still plenty you can do. And plenty of temporary solutions you can buy.