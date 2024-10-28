Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 8

    By Brad Rowland,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Nfl weekNfl week 8 predictionsNfl prop betsSports betting strategiesNfl season analysisAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Colts' Anthony Richardson: Being benched in favor of Flacco
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' children and grandson part of car accident before 'Sunday Night Football'
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference for 2024-25 bowl games
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    2024 Week 9 NFL score predictions, game picks, odds: Model reveals exact scores from 10,000 simulations
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    United States of College Basketball: Ranking the best team in each state for the 2024-25 season
    CBS Sports4 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    College football transfer portal: Ex-UNLV QB Matthew Sluka ranks No. 2 among all prospects in latest rankings
    CBS Sports20 hours ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    WNBA offseason: Five biggest storylines to watch, including Diana Taurasi's future and the expansion draft
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Paolo Banchero becomes first 50-point scorer of NBA season in historic performance as Magic topple Pacers
    CBS Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy