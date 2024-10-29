vg247.com
As the Vatican unveils its bizarre new anime girl mascot, we have to ask: is this not a Cardinal sin?
By Oisin Kuhnke,2 days ago
By Oisin Kuhnke,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchCatholic church controversiesAnime influenceCatholic news agencyHoly seeSimone LegnoVatican
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
The HD Post28 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
Jacksonville Today14 days ago
Alameda Post11 days ago
The HD Post14 days ago
Alright, PS5 stylists, your chance to try out the most fashionable game of the year, Infinity Nikki, is finally here
vg247.com3 days ago
Jacksonville Today21 days ago
Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
vg247.com1 day ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily13 days ago
Jacksonville Today13 days ago
vg247.com2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
Jacksonville Today26 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Camilo Díaz19 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
David Heitz5 hours ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0