Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • sjnm360.com

    Tim Snedden never stops learning, wants his students to do the same

    By Madison Howland 360 Journalist,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Teaching experienceSafety educationCareer in tradesPersonal hobbiesTri-County career centerCriminal Justice

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Football: Buckeye defense bails out No. 4 Ohio State in 21-17 slugfest against Nebraska
    The Lantern16 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy