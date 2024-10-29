Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC Action News

    Meet Margie - She's Been Working at the Village Inn in Tampa for 50 Years!

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Village innRestaurant industryCommunity celebrationsGolden anniversaryWorkplace dedicationTampa

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Colorado teen hospitalized with kidney failure after eating E. coli-infected McDonald's burgers
    ABC Action News1 day ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    TGI Fridays abruptly closes dozens more locations as a reported bankruptcy nears
    ABC Action News2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    'Napoleon Dynamite' star Shondrella Avery reflects on 20 years of impact, fans' hopes for a sequel
    ABC Action News1 day ago
    Starbucks is getting rid of the olive oil coffee that Howard Schultz pushed
    ABC Action News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    Fallout from Florida Latinos fierce following racist jokes during former president’s NYC rally
    ABC Action News2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Migrant children arriving in Denver alone, without families, shelter worker says
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy