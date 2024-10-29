fox13memphis.com
Dyer County corrections officer charged with trying to smuggle drugs into jail
By FOX13 Memphis News Staff,1 days ago
By FOX13 Memphis News Staff,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchDyer countyPrison contrabandDrug smugglingCorrections officer misconductInmate rightsLaw enforcement
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Vaughn_Helsing
1d ago
Hope Marie FayeHarbin
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TooFab2 days ago
CDLLife2 days ago
Man accused of abducting and executing billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher on morning run pleads guilty in shocking turn of events
New York Post2 days ago
Latin Times5 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
Law & Crime2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
Mississippi News Group1 day ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Jacksonville Today14 days ago
fox13memphis.com2 days ago
Dianna Carney10 days ago
Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
David Heitz5 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
fox13memphis.com1 day ago
Jacksonville Today25 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
Camilo Díaz19 days ago
Jacksonville Today13 days ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
David Heitz3 days ago
Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
Jacksonville Today21 days ago
The HD Post29 days ago
Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.