Breaking Defense
Japan to get US Navy’s Lockheed-made EW system in first international sale
By Justin Katz,2 days ago
By Justin Katz,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchSurface electronic warfareJapan-Us military cooperationInternational military salesLockheed MartinU.S. NavyNorthrop Grumman
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
dkt1574
12h ago
Karem Cavit
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breaking Defense2 days ago
Breaking Defense23 hours ago
Breaking Defense20 hours ago
Raw Story3 days ago
DoYouRemember?7 days ago
War History Online2 days ago
The Associated Press1 day ago
The Independent6 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Israel military chief says if Iran attacks we will hit back with capabilities that we did not even use last time
Reuters1 day ago
Florida surgeon who accidentally removed patient’s liver previously lost another patient during botched operation: complaint
New York Post2 days ago
Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
MilitarySpot1 day ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
Obama DHS Secretary Shocks Fox & Friends By Insisting It’s ‘Obvious’ Kamala Harris Would Be ‘Tougher On the Border’ Than Trump
Mediaite5 days ago
Breaking Defense1 day ago
Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
The HD Post7 days ago
Breaking Defense1 day ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
A growing number of Americans are concerned with Trump’s age, but still not as many who worried about Biden
the-independent.com4 days ago
Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
The HD Post28 days ago
The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
Markets Insider4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.