Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • semafor.com

    Kamala Harris builds Africa team to upgrade approach to continent

    By Yinka Adegoke,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    AngolaKamala HarrisUs foreign aidProsper AfricaKamala Harris campaignSemafor Africa

    Comments / 153

    Add a Comment
    Moose
    1h ago
    ha ha what a morons.Trump2024
    Ex-Men
    9h ago
    Im speaking The cosplaying chameleon. Curry queen Kummswalla. Harris hid evidence, denied advanced DNA testing & God only knows what other shenanigans as DA/States Attorn. Her ancestors bought and sold slaves. Her’ most egregious example of immoral conduct prbly happened in 2014. A federal judge ordered that all non-violent second-strike offenders be eligible for parole in California in an action against unconstitutional prison crowding. Harris, then the Attorney General of California, disagreed with the decision. She argued in court that by releasing these inmates early, prisons would lose “an important labor pool” (Los Angeles Times, “Federal judges order California to expand prison releases,” 11.14.2014). Despite pitching herself as a lifelong champion for criminal justice reform, Harris had advocated that the need to keep nonviolent offenders as slaves outweighs their constitutional rights.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Energy and climate: Where do Harris and Trump stand?
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Kamala Harris sharpens her campaign message in primetime Washington speech
    semafor.com1 day ago
    Kamala Harris offers continuity on NATO, Ukraine
    The Week1 day ago
    Royal Photographer Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry Lost His 'Fabulous' Personality Since Falling In Love With Meghan Markle: 'It's All Changed'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Doctor who urinated in hospital sink struck off
    BBC3 days ago
    Charlamagne Tha God says Josh Shapiro should have been Harris' VP pick: Tim Walz not 'ready for the big stage'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Pyramids of Giza provide backdrop for ‘Forever’
    semafor.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Barack Obama Appears On NFL Podcast Week Before The Election
    The Spun1 day ago
    Final days of US election sends jitters through the global economy
    semafor.com2 days ago
    Sanctuary city sending thousands of migrants back to Texas by plane, bus
    Fox News2 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Calls Trump ‘Unstable’ And ‘Obsessed With Revenge’
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Biden will attend US presidential inauguration regardless of winner, White House says
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Harris urges Americans to ‘turn the page’ on ‘divisive’ Trump as she delivers closing argument in DC
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    The US’ hardened immigration stance reflects a global rightward shift
    semafor.com1 day ago
    ‘This is not who we are’: Steps from the White House, Harris delivers plea for democracy
    Courthouse News Service2 days ago
    'Must be stopped': Philly DA sues to halt Elon Musk's $1M voter scheme
    Raw Story2 days ago
    US economy grew at 2.8% in the third quarter, buoyed by consumers
    semafor.com20 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    UAW president calls for working class unity against billionaire 'lap dog' Donald Trump
    Raw Story21 hours ago
    US distances itself from Israel after latest deadly strike in Gaza
    semafor.com1 day ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    ‘Untenable and unconscionable’: Exodus from Washington Post editorial board continues
    semafor.com2 days ago
    George Clooney narrates ad for Harris - months after writing damning op-ed calling for Biden to quit race
    the-independent.com14 hours ago
    CNN bans conservative commentator who made a racist ‘joke’ on air
    CNN1 day ago
    'I waited nine hours to take revenge on teen who made my plane journey hell'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    President Biden casts early ballot for Kamala, urges Americans to come out and vote
    theindianeye.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy