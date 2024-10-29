Raw Story
'Bogus': Ohio's election chief dismisses own numbers showing rarity of voter fraud
By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal,1 days ago
By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchOhio election integrityVoter fraudTrump'S election liesOhio ballot boardOhio attorney generalOhio capital Journal
Comments / 85
Add a Comment
Jan Lewis
17h ago
Da'Shea Maria Stanton
17h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story2 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
The US Sun5 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
The Mirror US3 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Husband accused his wife of infidelity and forced her into the basement where he tied her with a wire before electrocuting the woman with jumper cables until he got tired; sentenced
Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Inside Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s Criminal History: OVI Charges, Selling Liquor to a Minor and More
In Touch Weekly1 day ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
iheart.com22 hours ago
The Center Square2 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
Mississippi News Group29 days ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
Edmond Thorne12 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Leaked video exposes Dem staffer admitting 'quiet part out loud' in fiery tirade: 'Open the f---ing border'
Fox News2 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
Cleveland Broadcaster Jim Donovan And Wife Cheryl Donovan Resided In Barn During His Cancer Treatment
sportstalkline.com3 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
The HD Post7 days ago
TheDailyBeast2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.