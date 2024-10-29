Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox8tv.com

    Cambria County Mail In Ballot Problems

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Cambria countyMail-In ballot issuesVoting RightsElection securityUnited States Postal ServicePolitical participation

    Comments / 22

    Add a Comment
    Joni West Fetterman
    19h ago
    go figure....
    Ellen Valentine
    1d ago
    I mailed my ballot and it was received with no problems
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'Obscure' Pennsylvania Destination Named 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    102.5 WDVE12 days ago
    Trump Shooter Thomas Crooks Was Cremated Faster Than 'Most Household Pets', Eric Trump Says
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: ‘A Big Change!’
    jackandkitty.com22 hours ago
    Trump's life allegedly threatened by Pennsylvania man before rally
    Fox News1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Nursing home employees paid after not seeing a paycheck for weeks
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Ebensburg, PA USA
    ifoundaquiltedheart.com3 days ago
    Pennsylvania man, 90, shoots wife dead in nursing home before turning gun on himself
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story4 days ago
    John Legend steps into the campaign for critical Pennsylvania
    NBC News2 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Video: Election results ‘mistakenly’ aired by ABC
    americanmilitarynews.com12 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    'Train has left the station': Radio host says Trump rally ended chances with these voters
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Missing woman was getting threats from her husband before he strangled her to death as soon as she returned from a weeks-long trip, then wrapped her body and placed it in a closet; husband charged
    allnews102.com2 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Everyone Is Moving To This Pennsylvania City
    WUSL Power 992 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Elon Musk Finally Faces a Challenge to His Shameless Pro-Trump Lottery
    The New Republic2 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy