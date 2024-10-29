Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRQE News 13

    McDonald’s US sales rebound on value meals, but E. coli outbreak could slow that momentum

    By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Quality of fast foodMcdonald 's U.S.Chicken Big MacPublic HealthMcdonald 's Corp.Chris Kempczinski

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Deadly E. coli Outbreak Tied to Onions Now Impacting Multiple Fast-Food Chains Nationwide
    Real Simple5 days ago
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post9 days ago
    U.S. Government to Disburse Two Payments on November 1: $943 and $4,873 for Millions of Americans
    KGLO News4 days ago
    Texas’ most wanted fugitive, 17, accused of killing Sonic manager in argument over fake money, is arrested 3 months after murder
    New York Post7 days ago
    10 Fast Food Chains That No Longer Exist
    Greyson F2 days ago
    Investigation: Family Pizzeria Accidentally Served Pizza Laced With THC for Two Days
    Taste of Country1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Check Your Fridge: More Than 10,000 Coffee Creamers Recalled Across 13 States
    Martha Stewart20 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz28 days ago
    You're Invited: Trunk-or-Treat Car Show Will Include Music, Food Trucks & More!
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy