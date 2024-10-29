Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KKTV

    4 burglars break into Colorado Springs dispensary, steal merchandise and car

    By Lindsey Grewe,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Colorado SpringsMarijuana dispensaryStolen merchandiseProperty crimeCrime preventionPolice investigation

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    blk_audi
    1d ago
    Maybe make recreational weed legal in cos and this wouldn’t happen yes I understand the car but in there eyes that was there get away
    Steve Daigle
    1d ago
    This will stop when shop owners have armed men waiting inside the business for anyone breaking in.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Man who helped family with home installation returned to their house several days later wearing a mask, only to hit little girl in the head, causing her to lose consciousness, before he tried to abduct the child; charged
    Shreveport Magazine5 days ago
    Colorado Eatery Serves The 'Most-Loved Dish' In The State
    97.3 KBCO2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Tim Walz's wife argues putting tampons in all school bathrooms part of helping kids learn to read
    Fox News2 days ago
    McDonald’s has a plan to win back customers after visits plunge
    CNN2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Colorado cardiologist who drugged, raped women cries in court as he's branded 'most prolific' rapist
    themirror.com3 days ago
    New law comes into effect January 1 and will hit drivers with fines up to $250 – cops can even confiscate your property
    The US Sun2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Fire destroys 1 home and forces the evacuation of 700 others in a Colorado subdivision
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'The Munsters': Yvonne De Carlo Wasn't All That Nice To Pat Priest (2nd Marilyn)
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Disabled Kitten Captures A Colorado Soldier’s Heart Just Seconds Before Her Departure
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy