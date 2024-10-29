Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TODAY.com

    Jenna Bush Hager says her November 2024 pick is a ‘beautiful’ retelling of a classic

    By Elena Nicolaou,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Jenna Bush HagerClassic novelsJane AustenNikki mayIdentity and belongingMansfield park

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Lupie Dell
    21h ago
    I have quit watching the Hoda and Jenna show, I cannot stand it any longer. I watch Jennifer Hudson his time to take the Hoda and Jenna show off the air.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Former first daughter Barbara Bush breaks her silence on why she’s campaigning for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump latest polls: Here's who's winning with 1 week until Election Day
    fox29.com1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Bruce Willis’ wife shares the first change she noticed in the actor leading up to his dementia diagnosis
    TODAY.com1 day ago
    People Think Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat
    HuffPost2 days ago
    What Martha Stewart shares about her marriage’s affairs in new documentary
    TODAY.com22 hours ago
    Have you been told you look like Hoda or Jenna?
    TODAY.com1 day ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story6 days ago
    The Best Books of 2024, According to Publishers Weekly
    bookriot.com2 days ago
    Chef Bobby Flay talks new cookbook, career trajectory, more
    TODAY.com1 day ago
    Scorpio compatibility: How the water sign gets along with each zodiac sign (or doesn’t)
    TODAY.com20 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    What is 'Meg Ryan fall'? All about the rom-com inspired TikTok trend
    TODAY.com13 hours ago
    Brooklyn Peltz Beckham shares new surname and culinary creation
    TODAY.com2 days ago
    Dad's reaction when he sees his daughter wearing her late mom's wedding gown is so beautiful
    TODAY.com16 hours ago
    Beloved celeb takes her final bow after ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ‘Halloween Nightmares’ night
    TODAY.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Wendy’s Halloween deals include free Frostys, nuggets and more
    TODAY.com2 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    What's the most dangerous Halloween candy? An expert tells us the best and worst
    TODAY.com14 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Had 'Suspicions' About His Broadway Costar Sutton Foster Amid Alleged Romance: Source
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'The Munsters': Yvonne De Carlo Wasn't All That Nice To Pat Priest (2nd Marilyn)
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Fans Are Praising Julia Roberts' New Shaggy Blonde Haircut She Shared On Instagram: 'Best She's Looked In A Long Time!'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Matthew Perry's family opens up one year after his sudden death
    TODAY.com3 days ago
    We asked Puerto Ricans about 'island of garbage' joke. Here's what they said
    BBC2 days ago
    Now trending: Shop platform sneakers, a mini iron and more viral Amazon products, from $10
    TODAY.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy