Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WMBF

    Horry County homeowner who killed burglary suspect will not be charged, solicitor says

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Horry countyHomeowner'S self-defenseViolent crimeLegal consequencesGun controlHome security

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Richard Davis
    11h ago
    Castle Doctrine baby, protect your castle.
    Trumpygirl66
    16h ago
    more homeowners should do this !!!!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Tornadoes, Damaging Winds & Large Hail Likely; Central Plains/MS Valley; October 30th, 2024
    National Weather Force21 hours ago
    A North Carolina Man Thought It Was His Lucky Day When He Found $20 on the Ground. Then He Used It to Buy a Lottery Ticket
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Magnum P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley: Two Years After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    ‘I’m so much happier now’: Mom, 33, ditched North Carolina for beach life in Jamaica, cutting her living costs from $3,000 to $1,900 a month. How to decide if a similar move is right for you
    moneywise.com2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Funplex closes Myrtle Beach location
    WMBF19 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    12 Reasons Why You Should Never Ever Consider Moving to South Carolina
    wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Judge rules owner of Conway-area cross-burning home allowed back on property
    WMBF22 hours ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Migrant children arriving in Denver alone, without families, shelter worker says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy