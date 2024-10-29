Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

    Wisconsin undecided voters, 'BOW' counties explained

    By Carl Deffenbaugh,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Early absentee votingCampaign stopsGreen BayDonald TrumpMordecai LeeTim Walz

    Comments / 15

    Add a Comment
    Michelle
    3h ago
    🚩The threat of Trumps America the Project 2025 agenda - eliminate the DOE, publicly fund private religious education, encourage religious indoctrination in public schools, dismantle all civil rights DEI protections, eliminate no-fault divorce, ban abortions regardless of viability or health of mother, ban all contraceptives, ban African-American studies im the public school system, cut taxes for major corporations & the 1% and not allow change without presidential approval, eliminate all climate protections, and all unions and worker protections, raise retirement age, eliminate regulations on big oil and corporations, dismantle the FBI and Homeland security, use military to break up any protests, dismantle the EPA, NOAA, and FDA, eliminate Social Security, begin Arctic drilling now that ice caps are melting, force asylum seekers and all others without full citizenship for into detention camps or deportation if their home country accepts their return. 🚩Download a copy! Project2025.org
    Michelle
    3h ago
    IN 2013 RUSSIA ESTABLISHED THE RUSSIAN INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY. IN 2013 VIKTOR ORBAN ESTABLISHED THE DANUBE INSTITUTE. IT IS THE PROPAGANDA ARM OF ORBANS REGIME. THE INSTITUTE IS ALSO A BLUEPRINT FOR PROJECT 2025!!! "" THE DANUBE INSTITUTE IS TRYING TO BRING ORBANISM TO TENNESSEE "" THEIR AGENDA IS TO DESTROY AMERICA FROM WITHIN!! "" FBI OFFICIAL SAYS RUSSIA WANTS TO SEE THE U.S TEAR OURSELVES APART "" REPUBLICANS ARE NOW SPEAKING UP!! "" FORMER GOP OFFICIALS SOUND THE ALARM OVER TRUMPS ORBAN EMBRACE "" THE DOJ HANDED DOWN INDICTMENTS TO THE RIGHT WING MEDIA SPEWING RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA. WHAT LOCATION DID DOJ FOCUS ON?? TENNESSEE!!! THIS AGENDA IS THE REASON RUSSIA INTERFERED IN 2016-2017 ELECTION TO SUPPORT TRUMP!!! THEY TRIED AGAIN IN 2020-2021 ELECTION. RUSSIA IS STILL TRYING, ONE LAST TIME 2024-2025!!!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    'She is endangering the life of Donald J. Trump': Vance fires back at VP Harris' 'Nazi' comparison
    Fox News2 days ago
    Kamala Harris's closing message might be a mistake
    Vox1 day ago
    Husband accused his wife of infidelity and forced her into the basement where he tied her with a wire before electrocuting the woman with jumper cables until he got tired; sentenced
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    Trump and Harris using Wisconsin sports figures to boost their campaigns in the state
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Minnesota Pastor And Father Of Five Murdered On Missionary Trip
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    FOX6 Kids: What is local TV news?
    FOX6Now.com Milwaukee21 hours ago
    12 Reasons Why You Should Never Ever Consider Moving to Wisconsin
    wheninyourstate.com4 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The Pancakes At This Wisconsin Cafe Is So Good, You’ll Drive Miles Just For A Bite
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    The Tacos At This Wisconsin Bar Are So Good, They Have A Cult Following
    familydestinationsguide.com6 days ago
    Biden-Harris administration announces $72.8M infrastructure funding for Wisconsin rail, supply chains
    automationandselfservice.com1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Latest Packers Injury News is Final Nail in Coffin for Obvious Trade Candidate
    FanSided2 days ago
    Can the Packers defense stop the Lions offense?
    FOX6Now.com Milwaukee22 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    FINAL REPORT: Top donors to Rebecca Cooke, Democrat of western Wisconsin
    The Badger Project1 day ago
    This Massive State Park In Wisconsin Hides Some Of The Midwest’s Most Enchanting Natural Wonders
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    Vance Wrongly Blames Rural Hospital Closures on Immigrants in the Country Illegally
    kffhealthnews.org2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy