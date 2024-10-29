Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ZDNet

    Agentic AI is the top strategic technology trend for 2025

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Agentic aiAi in businessAi in governmentAi in healthcareAi in educationGene Alvarez

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Gen AI as a software quality tool? Skepticism is fading as more organizations implement it
    ZDNet1 day ago
    The best color E Ink reader I've tested is not made by Boox or Kobo
    ZDNet22 hours ago
    ExpressVPN rolls out three new ID theft tools to help you before, during, and after an incident
    ZDNet2 hours ago
    Sony's Bravia X90L is the TV I most recommend buying - and every size is on sale at Best Buy
    ZDNet2 days ago
    This E Ink tablet revived my inspiration, and it's on sale for $50 off
    ZDNet2 days ago
    I tested the new EufyCam S3 Pro and can't go back to grainy night vision
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Could AI make data science obsolete?
    ZDNet2 days ago
    Apple's new M4 Mac Mini is smaller, more powerful, and its first carbon-neutral Mac
    ZDNet1 day ago
    This tiny accessory gave my Android phone thermal vision superpowers. Here's how it works
    ZDNet18 hours ago
    Buying an M4 Mac Mini? This is the mouse you should pair it with instead of Apple's
    ZDNet1 day ago
    I spent the weekend reading on Amazon's newest Kindle - and it's more useful than ever
    ZDNet1 day ago
    Android users can cash in Google Play Points for a free Disney+ or Hulu subscription
    ZDNet2 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    You could win $25,000 for pushing Google's Gemini 1.5 to its limit
    ZDNet2 days ago
    8 ways I prepped my iPhone for iOS 18.1 - and I recommend you do too
    ZDNet2 days ago
    New mystery AI image generator bests Midjourney and DALL-E 3 - how to try it
    ZDNet1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    One of the brightest portable projectors I've tested is also one of the cheapest (at $140 off right now)
    ZDNet2 days ago
    How Singapore's SMBs and AI sustain a robust digital economy
    ZDNet16 hours ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    The most affordable cellular smartwatch I've ever used is petite and capable
    ZDNet1 day ago
    Take Google's new AI course, write better prompts
    ZDNet2 days ago
    LinkedIn's new AI tool aims to help recruiters focus on connecting with applicants
    ZDNet1 day ago
    Netflix's new 'Moments' feature lets you save and share your favorite scenes. Here's how
    ZDNet2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy