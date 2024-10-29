Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox5atlanta.com

    Cobb County Police Department hit by 'baby boom'

    By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Cobb County policeLaw enforcementPublic safetyCobb County police departmentCobb CountyPolice

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Casting Call for Oct. 30, 2024
    fox5atlanta.com20 hours ago
    Bahamas judge revokes bail for American beauty queen charged in ex-NFL husband's murder plot
    fox5atlanta.com1 day ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Delta flight to Atlanta's engine issue
    fox5atlanta.com1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Puppy joins trick-or-treating fun
    fox5atlanta.com20 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    PepsiCo is closing 4 bottling plants and cutting nearly 400 jobs
    fox5atlanta.com14 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy