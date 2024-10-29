Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Bay Area

    Paul Pelosi attack: David DePape sentenced to life without parole on state conviction

    By Sergio Quintana,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    PelosiDavid DepapeLife without parolePaul PelosiViolent crimeConspiracy theories

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter8 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Elon Musk ordered to attend $1 million voter lottery suit hearing in Philadelphia court
    NBC Bay Area13 hours ago
    Melania Trump Tries Cheek-Kissing Her Way Back to the White House
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Trump Spirals After Michelle Obama Destroys Him in Blistering Speech
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Check fraud rates doubled in the last few years. Here's how to protect your money
    NBC Bay Area2 days ago
    CNN bans conservative guest for telling Muslim journalist ‘I hope your beeper doesn't go off'
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Megan Thee Stallion sues commentator over ‘false and harassing content' during Tory Lanez trial
    NBC Bay Area13 hours ago
    What will happen to Trump's legal issues after the election?
    NBC Bay Area2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    White House replica in the Bay Area sells for $23 million
    NBC Bay Area2 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy