Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsismybusiness.com

    Report: Puerto Rican home buyers face discrimination in local housing market

    By NIMB Staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Real estatePuerto RicoRío PiedrasHousing marketUniversity of Puerto RicoLos Angeles

    Comments / 38

    Add a Comment
    jason b
    1d ago
    Send them back!!!
    Ranger1
    1d ago
    When President Trump was in office, he championed policies that have revitalized the Hispanic community, creating a more inclusive economy for Hispanic Americans, providing historic funding for our Hispanic institutions, expanding school choice, and giving more Hispanic Americans a chance to achieve the American Dream.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Puerto Rico reconstruction ‘at risk’ amid possible changes in federal policy, loss of funds
    newsismybusiness.com10 hours ago
    Harris announces Puerto Rico policy targeting mainland voters
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Airbnb enforces anti-party measures for Halloween in Puerto Rico
    newsismybusiness.com1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Puerto Rican voters rise as key bloc in 2024
    The Hill1 day ago
    Harry and Meghan are going their separate ways for crucial reason
    Carol Cassada3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent9 days ago
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill5 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly 'Seeing Red' After Ben Affleck Debuts Makeover, Better Grooming And Eating Habits Following Split: 'A Total Slap In The Face'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Bruce Willis fans gasp over ailing star's sudden change in appearance as he steps out in Los Angeles
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Are Considered Highly Intelligent
    Ada E.3 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com7 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine8 days ago
    Geraldo Rivera to Latino men: ‘A vote for Trump is a vote against self-respect’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Illegal immigrant exposes US to deadly virus
    americanmilitarynews.com5 days ago
    Puerto Rico ranks 27th on Nomad Capitalist’s Nomad Beach Index
    newsismybusiness.com1 day ago
    New Report Reveals The Tesla Cybertruck's Only Competition Is The Model 3 And Model Y
    Top Speed2 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent5 days ago
    Melania Trump Tries Cheek-Kissing Her Way Back to the White House
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Gay Asylum Seeker Who Hid Homosexuality for Fear of Being Killed in Native Country Was Ruled 'Not Truly Gay,' May Be Forced to Go Back
    Latin Times9 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Another Florida hurricane? On the Gulf Coast?
    islandernews.com5 days ago
    Walmart Puerto Rico marks distribution center’s 25th anniversary
    newsismybusiness.com2 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Bad Bunny shows support for Harris after comedian makes offensive comment about Puerto Rico at Trump rally
    CNN2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy