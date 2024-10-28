Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Robert Whittaker breaks silence after gory jaw injury in Khamzat Chimaev loss

    By Alex Pattle,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Robert WhittakerKhamzat ChimaevMma fighter healthMiddleweight title shotUfc 308Sean Strickland

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    From Arizona and Michigan to Florida and Ohio, some predictions for the biggest Senate races
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    David Harris death: The Warriors actor dies, aged 75
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    A man complained his roommate had ransacked his room. Days later, he was found buried in the backyard
    the-independent.com21 hours ago
    Woman tips off police to would-be rapist by calling 911 and ordering a pizza
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Police admit they ‘failed’ Black man who was allegedly shot in the neck by white neighbor in escalating feud
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    San Francisco 49ers’ Charvarius Ward announces death of one-year-old daughter in heartbreaking post
    the-independent.com21 hours ago
    CNN guest thrown off air after telling Muslim journalist: ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Mystery coin kept by farmers as safety net sells for $500,000 at auction
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Woman found murdered at $1,000-a-night luxury wellness retreat in the Hamptons
    the-independent.com23 hours ago
    Michelle Obama stops Harris campaign speech to help audience member
    the-independent.com13 hours ago
    My friend was killed by her husband – I’ve made it my mission to help others escape domestic abuse
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams ‘racist’ Trump MSG Rally and all those in attendance
    the-independent.com20 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals reason behind her surprise appearance at MSG rally
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Royal news live: Kate Middleton sends touching letter to actor with cancer as William breaks silence on Harry
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Donald Trump shares reason Michelle Obama was ‘nasty’ to him in new attack
    the-independent.com22 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Kamala Harris to launch ad on the iconic Las Vegas Sphere, a presidential campaign first
    the-independent.com19 hours ago
    Student discovers lost Mayan city in Mexico jungle by accident
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Amber Rose brutally mocked after claiming Beyoncé stole her RNC speech
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    NYC mom who famously claimed she was abducted by aliens says Netflix made her look like a liar in new docuseries
    the-independent.com23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy