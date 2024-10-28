Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Broadway World

    President & CEO Blake-Anthony Johnson Departs Chicago Sinfonietta

    By Stephi Wild,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Chicago SinfoniettaBlake-Anthony JohnsonOrchestra managementArts leadershipDiversity in artsNew Orleans jazz

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Review: POTUS Gets My Vote at Big Idea Theatre
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jordan Kai Burnett and Jonathan Randell Silver Will Reprise Roles in GENE & GILDA at George Street Playhouse
    Broadway World2 days ago
    Elijah Canlas, Meryll Soriano Return to Theater in EMULSYON
    Broadway World8 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    12 ANGRY JURORS Comes to Sussex County Community College
    Broadway World2 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Orange County Commission Awards The City of Winter Park, In Collaboration with The Winter Park Playhouse, $8 Million
    Broadway World13 hours ago
    Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT National Tour First Look
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Voices Festival Productions to Present Roundtable Event For WHO CARES: THE CAREGIVER INTERVIEW PROJECT
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    New WICKED Soundtrack Fan Editions Available for Pre-Order
    Broadway World5 hours ago
    Photos: Michael R. Jackson's TEETH At New World Stages
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Craig Wallace to Return As Ebenezer Scrooge In Ford's Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
    Broadway World5 hours ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    TEALIGHT Comes to The Hope Theatre This December
    Broadway World10 hours ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    UNSCRIPTED: AN EVENING WITH BILL GATES Comes to San Francisco
    Broadway World13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy