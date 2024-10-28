Open in App
    • kittentoob.com

    What You Need to Know about Having a Cat With Asthma

    By Tiffany Raiford,

    2 days ago
    Amy Landgraf Gilbert
    2d ago
    Number one thing to know about cats with asthma, do not smoke in the house, you’ll set off an attack.
